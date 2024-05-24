Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topic1990’s Techno album? Looking for the name
CirionsRevenge

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312866 24-May-2024 14:45
Send private message

This is probably a long shot, but any chance anyone remembers a compilation album from the nineties, it had at least one song from 2 unlimited and the rest were similar type songs. The cover was black with a basic light up dancing woman figure (like the dancers that wear all black in the dark and have coloured lights on them?

Handsomedan
7183 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3234323 24-May-2024 15:07
Send private message

Gatecrasher? 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13709 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234328 24-May-2024 16:02
Send private message

Retro Techno ? (1 + 2) Something along those lines....

 

Doesn't sound like it'll be Gatecrasher, as they always use the lion on their covers.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

CirionsRevenge

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3234352 24-May-2024 16:59
Send private message

Cheers, it definitely wasn’t gatecrasher. Thought it may have been a techno dance album but my searches have come up empty. Just hoping someone else that loved that album may have a better memory than I do.



Loismustdye
924 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3234373 24-May-2024 18:45
Send private message

Bonkers, strictly techno, techno head, strictly trance, the brain (central nervous system)……

lxsw20
3517 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3234376 24-May-2024 18:58
Send private message

One of The Rhythm series?

Daynger
422 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3234388 24-May-2024 19:26
Send private message

Possibly something by Hed Kandi?

 

They tended to have raver girl album covers.

yann
133 posts

Master Geek


  #3234415 24-May-2024 20:18
Send private message

I think Hedkandi was slightly later, late nineties but more from 2000 onwards. I think I have some in the CD cupboard :|

 

But I think it would be quite a long shot was 2 Unlimited were in what feels like every other compilation album in the nineties.  I think your best bet might be to have a look at Discogs.  You can do an album kind of search there and then look to see what album cover might look familiar.  There are lots which fit your description (girl dancing in UV light kind of thing), but a quick search turned up nearly 3000 albums which feature 2 Unlimited during the 1990s.  So best bet I would say is scroll through and see if any album cover rings any bells. Unless you can narrow it down to what song it was, I think it is going to be quite a wide net.

 

Try this to start with

 

Good luck!

 

Yann



MadEngineer
4231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3234419 24-May-2024 20:39
Send private message

You may have the genre wrong, eg was it dance/trance?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

zxboy
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3234429 24-May-2024 20:48
Send private message

Any chance it was this?

 

https://www.discogs.com/master/1520230-Various-Dance-Now-4

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13709 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234441 24-May-2024 21:12
Send private message

Unfortunately 2Unlimited appeared on everything back in the 90's ;)

 

First came across them via a module on my Amiga :D 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

gzt

gzt
16937 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3234443 24-May-2024 21:17
Send private message

Can bing copilot answer this question?

CirionsRevenge

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3234447 24-May-2024 21:33
Send private message

Thank you all for your help, Yann I will give that search a try, cheers

