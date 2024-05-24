CirionsRevenge

Gatecrasher?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Retro Techno ? (1 + 2) Something along those lines....
Doesn't sound like it'll be Gatecrasher, as they always use the lion on their covers.
Bonkers, strictly techno, techno head, strictly trance, the brain (central nervous system)……
One of The Rhythm series?
Possibly something by Hed Kandi?
They tended to have raver girl album covers.
I think Hedkandi was slightly later, late nineties but more from 2000 onwards. I think I have some in the CD cupboard :|
But I think it would be quite a long shot was 2 Unlimited were in what feels like every other compilation album in the nineties. I think your best bet might be to have a look at Discogs. You can do an album kind of search there and then look to see what album cover might look familiar. There are lots which fit your description (girl dancing in UV light kind of thing), but a quick search turned up nearly 3000 albums which feature 2 Unlimited during the 1990s. So best bet I would say is scroll through and see if any album cover rings any bells. Unless you can narrow it down to what song it was, I think it is going to be quite a wide net.
Good luck!
Yann
Any chance it was this?
https://www.discogs.com/master/1520230-Various-Dance-Now-4
Unfortunately 2Unlimited appeared on everything back in the 90's ;)
First came across them via a module on my Amiga :D
