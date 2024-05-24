Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicHelp needed Westinghouse WBB3700AH fridge
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18591 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312868 24-May-2024 16:55
Send private message

I have just come into possession of the above fridge/freezer. It seems like a good model but unfortunately it just doesn't have the freezer capacity I need and I am trying, with some success, to reconfigure it. 

 

The Twist and Serve ice maker is a nice touch, but it takes up space I would rather have for other things. It seems to be held into place by four tab-like fasteners, but I can't figure a way to loosen them and I don't want to damage anything. Does anyone happen to know how I might be able to remove this without breaking it?

 

Thanks in advance for any help. Not sure if anyone has an answer for this but Geekzone has surprised me in the past.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18591 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3234355 24-May-2024 17:04
Send private message

Never mind. I figured it out.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright