I have just come into possession of the above fridge/freezer. It seems like a good model but unfortunately it just doesn't have the freezer capacity I need and I am trying, with some success, to reconfigure it.

The Twist and Serve ice maker is a nice touch, but it takes up space I would rather have for other things. It seems to be held into place by four tab-like fasteners, but I can't figure a way to loosen them and I don't want to damage anything. Does anyone happen to know how I might be able to remove this without breaking it?

Thanks in advance for any help. Not sure if anyone has an answer for this but Geekzone has surprised me in the past.