A month or so ago I ordered a printer cartridge from Fab Cartridges, nothing arrived and zero response to my emails and phone calls.

I have since read the reviews (probably should have read them first, although I have used them in the past with no problems) and they are damning.

Appears they are now posting fake 5 star reviews to counter the piles of negative reviews, so seem to have morphed into a full blown scam site.

I have reported to Netsafe.