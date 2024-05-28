Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat's a reasonably acceptable time for companies to get back to you after job interview processes
turtleattacks

888 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#313908 28-May-2024 12:28
Send private message

Keen to hear your thoughts about what's an acceptable time for companies to get back to you after a few phone interviews and a bunch of video interviews? 

 

One week? Two weeks? 

Create new topic
Scott3
3930 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3237785 28-May-2024 12:48
Send private message

Depends if they have made a decision.

A 2 week interview period (time to interview multiple candidates). Then about a week to get an offer to the selected candidate (and hopefully declines to the candidates that are hard no's).

If you are 2nd, you will be waiting while they get an offer to the first pick, and wait for them to review & decide on it (could be 2 weeks), plus a few days for them to pull together an offer for you (or turn you down if they accept).

If you are third pick, add another cycle of the above paragraph.



Also note that just ghosting unsuccessful candidates is sadly common.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
Handsomedan
7190 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3237793 28-May-2024 13:07
Send private message

Depends on whether all of the internal approvals are in place. 

 

I had a perfect candidate, but was unable to make an offer until all of the internal checks and balances were complete. He'd already been through nearly 4 weeks of interviews and was probably expecting an offer. 
I'd instructed the recruitment team to make an offer and they took three weeks to do so - at which point the candidate had moved on - I then had to go and chase up the remaining candidates to see what the lay of the land was with them. 
We did another round of final interviews and then I had the wonderful experience of having the FTE approval pulled so couldn't offer a position to anyone. 

 

Some of those people had to wait for up to 8 weeks with no clue as to what was going on, as I couldn't provide any updates. 

 

 

 

Thankfully I am no longer a people leader. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

floydbloke
3497 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3237796 28-May-2024 13:18
Send private message

There should be some form of legislation that an organisation shouldn't be allowed to commence external recruitment until the headcount has been approved.  A kind of CGA for jobseekers if you like.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!



turtleattacks

888 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3239803 28-May-2024 13:44
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

Depends on whether all of the internal approvals are in place. 

 

I had a perfect candidate, but was unable to make an offer until all of the internal checks and balances were complete. He'd already been through nearly 4 weeks of interviews and was probably expecting an offer. 
I'd instructed the recruitment team to make an offer and they took three weeks to do so - at which point the candidate had moved on - I then had to go and chase up the remaining candidates to see what the lay of the land was with them. 
We did another round of final interviews and then I had the wonderful experience of having the FTE approval pulled so couldn't offer a position to anyone. 

 

Some of those people had to wait for up to 8 weeks with no clue as to what was going on, as I couldn't provide any updates. 

 

 

 

Thankfully I am no longer a people leader. 

 



Off-topic but would you think salary ceiling is higher when you are a people leader? A specialist can only earn so much? 

evnafets
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3241793 28-May-2024 14:05
Send private message

As always with answers in technology:  it depends :-)

 

Personally, that is one subject I always try to finish an interview with:  What are the next steps, and when will results be communicated? 

 

It at least attempts to set an expectation. 

 

 

cddt
1466 posts

Uber Geek


  #3241808 28-May-2024 15:42
Send private message

It differs a lot depending on the organisation's processes and  the individuals involved (both in the business function and the HR team). 

 

 

 

I have worked with wonderful HR people and terrible HR people. Nothing surprises me any more. 

 

 

 

Memorably one of my colleagues received a rejection email ("unfortunately we have decided not to proceed with your application") from our HR team about five months after he had started working with us... 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

heavenlywild
5044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3241832 28-May-2024 16:57
Send private message

cddt:

 

Memorably one of my colleagues received a rejection email ("unfortunately we have decided not to proceed with your application") from our HR team about five months after he had started working with us... 

 

 

That comment made me LOL. Boy, what a classic.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.



Handsomedan
7190 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3241833 28-May-2024 17:01
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

Off-topic but would you think salary ceiling is higher when you are a people leader? A specialist can only earn so much? 

 


Not always. 
Unique specialists are highly paid at the right places and in the right industries. 

 

Theoretically, I could be a Head of Department and not have direct reports at all, simply a responsibility for my business unit - that would be a more highly paid role than my current specialist role. 

 

Just remember that the more you are paid, the higher the expectation - as I have found out the hard way a few times in the past. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Handsomedan
7190 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3241834 28-May-2024 17:03
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

There should be some form of legislation that an organisation shouldn't be allowed to commence external recruitment until the headcount has been approved.  A kind of CGA for jobseekers if you like.

 

 

I agree - although in my case the headcount was approved and then removed  




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

eonsim
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3241978 28-May-2024 20:50
Send private message

It depends a lot, ideally there should be some communication after the interview even if it just to say you've been short-listed and we expect the final decision to take x days/weeks. Also I'd suggest if you haven't heard anything after a week or so touch base with the hiring manager or HR rep to find out what is going on.

 

I've seen a number of things drag the process out though:

 

     

  1. Hiring manager came down sick partway through the interview process
  2. Person was a very close second or first equal ranked and they wanted to get someone else's opinion/extra interview on the first ranked
  3. A candidates references took an age to get back to the hiring manager
  4. Offered the position to the first ranked, who either negotiated or eventually turned down the role, so offered it to the second ranked
  5. Decided to hire more than one of the top ranked candidates when only had approval for one, so had to go back to senior management for approval for additional positions
  6. HR forgot to send out the offers, or rejections or they got lost in spam (automated software for rejections)

 

Most of these should be communicated if the hiring manager knows what they're doing or the HR team does. Also if it's taking a while it's well worth reaching out for an update, you don't need to be passive in such situations. A polite request for an update after a reasonable period (defined by what they told you about the processing during the interview) maybe to your benefit if they're having problems with the first person they offered the role too, or are trying to decide between multiple equally qualified candidates.

Handle9
11187 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242032 28-May-2024 21:10
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

floydbloke:

 

There should be some form of legislation that an organisation shouldn't be allowed to commence external recruitment until the headcount has been approved.  A kind of CGA for jobseekers if you like.

 

 

I agree - although in my case the headcount was approved and then removed  

 

 

It's also a reasonable and ethical thing for a business to decide not to employ someone if circumstances change. It's certainly better than the alternative of hiring someone and then immediately making their role redundant.

 

Things change which mean the role may no longer be required, most businesses don't waste time and money recruiting unnecessarily. 

Handle9
11187 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242033 28-May-2024 21:12
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

turtleattacks:

 

Off-topic but would you think salary ceiling is higher when you are a people leader? A specialist can only earn so much? 

 


Not always. 
Unique specialists are highly paid at the right places and in the right industries. 

 


Theoretically, I could be a Head of Department and not have direct reports at all, simply a responsibility for my business unit - that would be a more highly paid role than my current specialist role. 

 

Just remember that the more you are paid, the higher the expectation - as I have found out the hard way a few times in the past. 

 

 

It all depends. I'm a sole contributor these days but in a corporate leadership role for a specialist topic. In NZ I was working in a local business unit with 14 direct reports.

 

I get paid a lot more now than I did then. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright