turtleattacks:

Depends on whether all of the internal approvals are in place.

I had a perfect candidate, but was unable to make an offer until all of the internal checks and balances were complete. He'd already been through nearly 4 weeks of interviews and was probably expecting an offer.

I'd instructed the recruitment team to make an offer and they took three weeks to do so - at which point the candidate had moved on - I then had to go and chase up the remaining candidates to see what the lay of the land was with them.

We did another round of final interviews and then I had the wonderful experience of having the FTE approval pulled so couldn't offer a position to anyone.





Some of those people had to wait for up to 8 weeks with no clue as to what was going on, as I couldn't provide any updates.

Thankfully I am no longer a people leader.