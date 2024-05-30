I keep hearing this music in a lot of shorts on YouTube but not been able to find the name of it... can someone fill me in ? :)
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wYKmS3PqWTs
TIA
Gavin
Time and Hope (Cinematic) - AnyMind Music
Awesome, thank you :)
My $deity. That's... awful.
xpd:That is a great movie if you have not seen it.
