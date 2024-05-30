Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Identify music from clip

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#314929 30-May-2024 08:58
Send private message

I keep hearing this music in a lot of shorts on YouTube but not been able to find the name of it... can someone fill me in ? :)

 

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wYKmS3PqWTs

 

TIA

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3242560 30-May-2024 09:08
Send private message

Time and Hope (Cinematic) - AnyMind Music

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242613 30-May-2024 09:21
Send private message

Awesome, thank you :)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79104 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242639 30-May-2024 10:11
Send private message

My $deity. That's... awful.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup



SATTV
1636 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3242648 30-May-2024 10:32
Send private message

xpd:

 

I keep hearing this music in a lot of shorts on YouTube but not been able to find the name of it... can someone fill me in ? :)

 

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wYKmS3PqWTs

 

TIA

 

 

 

That is a great movie if you have not seen it.




I know enough to be dangerous

gzt

gzt
16952 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#3242660 30-May-2024 11:19
Send private message

xpd:

I keep hearing this music in a lot of shorts on YouTube but not been able to find the name of it... can someone fill me in ? :)


Why yes! It's this song played very slowly using only synthesised sounds from a brother xl typewriter with a byron ribbon:


