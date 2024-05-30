Lizard1977

Just got an email announcing the end of the FlyBuys loyalty programme at the end of the year. I know there will be people who don't see the value of loyalty programmes like this but it worked very well for me for many years so I'm pretty gutted to see the end of this. Between my BNZ Visa (where I transferred a lot of daily spending) earning points, and shopping at New World, I earned enough points to more or less pay for my fuel using the fuel rewards part of the programme. With it coming to an end I guess I'll have to re-evaluate.