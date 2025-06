To its critics, it seems Ticketmaster may be experiencing some karma lately for years of being the bane of concertgoers' existence. Unfortunately its latest hassle — a massive data leak — also negatively impacts consumers.Just last week, the U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against the ticketing conglomerate. The DOJ is seeking to break up the alleged monopoly its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, holds over the live music and entertainment industry – potentially a good thing for consumers.But Amid this nightmare for the company, a hacker group is now claiming to have stolen more than 500 million Ticketmaster customers' data in an attack.Originally reported by cybersecurity outlets like Hackread and Cyber Daily, The "notorious hacker group" ShinyHunters is claiming responsibility for the breach affecting roughly 560 million Ticketmaster customers. The hacker group is selling the 1.3 terabyte-sized trove of data for a one-time price of $500,000 on a popular hacking forum.According to ShinyHunters, this is an immense trove of sensitive user data.The group allegedly has Ticketmaster customers' full names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and order history information including ticket purchase details and Ticketmaster event information....