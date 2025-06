Been getting emails/invites from some company in Sydney for the past week, no idea where they grabbed my details.....

Anyway, saw an unsubscribe link - clicked it. This is where it directed me to.

https://morfitgroup.com.au/unsubscribe-page/

Now, all they should need is my email address to remove me..... right ?

Nope. They want everything - fricking data harvesting.

I emailed the person who has been sending me the invites, so be interesting to see if they respond.