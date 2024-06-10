I am trying to find someone who would be willing to bring back 2 very specific special balsamic vinegars I can't get here at close to a reasonable price.
I am based in Auckland.
If you know anyone willing to assist, please let me know.
What are they? I'm flying out tomorrow morning, if they're carried by large supermarket chains there's a remote chance I might be able to grab one on the way.
They are a specific product probably not carried by a supermarket and I'd need to get them shipped I believe. Specialty food stores carry them (ala Smithy and Caugheys type places) Pretty sure I'd struggle to get them there in time. Thank you for the offer though.
How do your expectations match the prices from Blackdrops? I think it's free shipping for orders over about NZ$180.
What's blackdrops? The manufacturer quoted me $140 to ship two 250ml bottles.
Picked totally at random https://blackdrops.it/products/sigillo-oro-aceto-balsamico-di-modena-i-g-p-acetaia-la-bonissima
@bung
That is seriously creepy. That is actually the *exact* thing I am looking for! Statistically, what are the chances of you picking that from all the balsamic in Italy?
Bung: Random was a joke. I have a very long memory.
From this?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=302771
You do have a seriously good memory considering you didn't actually participate in that thread!
I have to ask, is this stuff similarly expensive on a supermarket shelf in Italy or does the Blackdrops price of $57 a bottle reflect a large "convenience" mark-up for being able to order it online from them?
To the best of my knowledge, this isn't a product sold at supermarkets. $57 a bottle is not a bad price to be honest, it's absolutely worth it considering a bottle lasts me a year.
Surely there’s a similar product among the Italian ones available here. Nine Life seems to have a number from the same manufacturer
https://ninelife.nz/products/due-vittorie-oro-gold-barrel-aged-balsamic-vinegar-special-edition-igp-balsamic-vinegar-of-modena-italy-traditional-aged-balsamic-vinegar-in-glass-decanter-845-fl-oz-250ml?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwyJqzBhBaEiwAWDRJVKCbI69hqaZFZLDbpB4NQ6XhUyrKghqo6qNP85bft3su7uR_FPZRxhoCaSYQAvD_BwE
Available here?? Hardly - order now to get by June 30th. It will be coming from overseas.
thermonuclear: I have to ask, is this stuff similarly expensive on a supermarket shelf in Italy
An additional question: It's balsamic vinegar, fermented grape must, does this particular product grant you eternal life or something to justify those prices?
Haha, quality costs. :)