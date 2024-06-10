Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#315060 10-Jun-2024 21:45


 

 

I am trying to find someone who would be willing to bring back 2 very specific special balsamic vinegars I can't get here at close to a reasonable price. 

 

I am based in Auckland. 

 

If you know anyone willing to assist, please let me know. 

 

 

  #3247206 11-Jun-2024 07:34


What are they?  I'm flying out tomorrow morning, if they're carried by large supermarket chains there's a remote chance I might be able to grab one on the way.



  #3247209 11-Jun-2024 07:55


neb:

 

What are they?  I'm flying out tomorrow morning, if they're carried by large supermarket chains there's a remote chance I might be able to grab one on the way.

 

 

They are a specific product probably not carried by a supermarket and I'd need to get them shipped I believe. Specialty food stores carry them (ala Smithy and Caugheys type places) Pretty sure I'd struggle to get them there in time. Thank you for the offer though. 

  #3247221 11-Jun-2024 08:47


How do your expectations match the prices from Blackdrops?  I think it's free shipping for orders over about NZ$180.



  #3247239 11-Jun-2024 09:02


Bung:

 

How do your expectations match the prices from Blackdrops?  I think it's free shipping for orders over about NZ$180.

 

 

 

 

What's blackdrops? The manufacturer quoted me $140 to ship two 250ml bottles.

 

 

Picked totally at random https://blackdrops.it/products/sigillo-oro-aceto-balsamico-di-modena-i-g-p-acetaia-la-bonissima

  #3247245 11-Jun-2024 09:28


Bung:

 

Picked totally at random https://blackdrops.it/products/sigillo-oro-aceto-balsamico-di-modena-i-g-p-acetaia-la-bonissima

 

 

Woah!  OK, I see @networkn's point, the stuff on that site won't be on the shelf at the local Coop.

  #3247391 11-Jun-2024 10:43


Bung:

 

Picked totally at random https://blackdrops.it/products/sigillo-oro-aceto-balsamico-di-modena-i-g-p-acetaia-la-bonissima

 

 

@bung

 

That is seriously creepy. That is actually the *exact* thing I am looking for! Statistically, what are the chances of you picking that from all the balsamic in Italy? 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3247394 11-Jun-2024 10:54


Random was a joke. I have a very long memory.

  #3247398 11-Jun-2024 11:22


Bung: Random was a joke. I have a very long memory.

 

From this? 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=302771

 

 

 

You do have a seriously good memory considering you didn't actually participate in that thread!

 

 

  #3247399 11-Jun-2024 11:22


networkn:

 

 

 

I am trying to find someone who would be willing to bring back 2 very specific special balsamic vinegars I can't get here at close to a reasonable price. 

 

I am based in Auckland. 

 

If you know anyone willing to assist, please let me know. 

 

 

 

 

I have to ask, is this stuff similarly expensive on a supermarket shelf in Italy or does the Blackdrops price of $57 a bottle reflect a large "convenience" mark-up for being able to order it online from them?

thermonuclear:

 

I have to ask, is this stuff similarly expensive on a supermarket shelf in Italy or does the Blackdrops price of $57 a bottle reflect a large "convenience" mark-up for being able to order it online from them?

 

 

To the best of my knowledge, this isn't a product sold at supermarkets. $57 a bottle is not a bad price to be honest, it's absolutely worth it considering a bottle lasts me a year. 

Surely there’s a similar product among the Italian ones available here. Nine Life seems to have a number from the same manufacturer 

 

https://ninelife.nz/products/due-vittorie-oro-gold-barrel-aged-balsamic-vinegar-special-edition-igp-balsamic-vinegar-of-modena-italy-traditional-aged-balsamic-vinegar-in-glass-decanter-845-fl-oz-250ml?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwyJqzBhBaEiwAWDRJVKCbI69hqaZFZLDbpB4NQ6XhUyrKghqo6qNP85bft3su7uR_FPZRxhoCaSYQAvD_BwE

Available here?? Hardly - order now to get by June 30th. It will be coming from overseas.

thermonuclear: I have to ask, is this stuff similarly expensive on a supermarket shelf in Italy

 

An additional question: It's balsamic vinegar, fermented grape must, does this particular product grant you eternal life or something to justify those prices?

neb:

 

An additional question: It's balsamic vinegar, fermented grape must, does this particular product grant you eternal life or something to justify those prices?

 

 

Haha, quality costs. :) 

 

 

