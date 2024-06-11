Decided to go see Bad Boys Ride and Die in the IMAX theatre in Queensgate.

I almost fainted when I saw the price - $65 for two adults! Clearly the prices have gone up a bit since the last time I went to the movies in 2022.

After that shock I could not bear myself to buy any popcorn or icecreams and went to the The Warehouse to get some munchies.

As an aside there is no point in paying more to see this film in Imax. It was filmed in 2.39:1 AR so the image was cropped. It would have been better to see it in the VMAX screen which is cheaper and has Dolby Atmos.

I did enjoy the movie though. But was it worth $32.5 - probably not. I should have gone on a Tuesday and used my Cinebuzz membership.