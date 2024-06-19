I'm looking for a recommendation some super soft super comfortable cotton t-shirts. Short and long sleeved would be good. Most t-shirts get pretty soft after a few months or a year or so of regular use, but most are less comfortable to start with.
Here's some I've tried:
- Mr Vintage. Pretty good, they still need a couple of months to get really soft
- Superdry - quite rough
- Cloake (from blanktees.co.nz) - not as good as Mr Vintage
- Ice Tee - about the same as Cloake
I'd prefer plain / blank but I'll look at anything. Ideally in NZ / AU for faster delivery, but I can order from anywhere.