timmmay

#315178 19-Jun-2024 20:45
I'm looking for a recommendation some super soft super comfortable cotton t-shirts. Short and long sleeved would be good. Most t-shirts get pretty soft after a few months or a year or so of regular use, but most are less comfortable to start with.

 

Here's some I've tried:

 

  • Mr Vintage. Pretty good, they still need a couple of months to get really soft
  • Superdry - quite rough
  • Cloake (from blanktees.co.nz) - not as good as Mr Vintage
  • Ice Tee - about the same as Cloake

I'd prefer plain / blank but I'll look at anything. Ideally in NZ / AU for faster delivery, but I can order from anywhere.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3250981 19-Jun-2024 22:16
As Colour is a good brand. They just opened a retail store in Lambton Quay, the old David Jones store.




timmmay

  #3250982 19-Jun-2024 22:20
I have a couple of those AS colour, some tech companies print logos on and give them out. They're ok but I don't find them particularly soft. I appreciate the suggestion.

I read that "Pima" cotton is meant to be soft and strong. I'm going to look for t-shirts made out of that

kiwi_64
  #3250997 20-Jun-2024 07:24
For softness, I've found allbirds tees really good



Dulouz
  #3251004 20-Jun-2024 08:11
freitasm: As Colour is a good brand. They just opened a retail store in Lambton Quay, the old David Jones store.

 

The AS Colour T-Shirts, I have got turkey neck pretty quickly. I've found Gildan to offer the best long-term value. 




trig42
  #3251021 20-Jun-2024 08:36
Hallensteins had some earlier this year (I was working in Invercargill and during a break popped in). I find them comfortable, and after a few months of wear, they haven't gone out of shape.

 

I think it may be these (their cheapest): Organic Crew Neck Basic T Shirt in Char Marl | Hallensteins NZ The label inside the ones I have say Organic, Classic Fit.

 

Farmers also have a range - Chisel Ultimate Tee - they're also pretty good IMO.

 

 

timmmay

  #3251036 20-Jun-2024 09:01
Thanks for the suggestions all. I'll look at them all.

Dulouz:

freitasm: As Colour is a good brand. They just opened a retail store in Lambton Quay, the old David Jones store.


The AS Colour T-Shirts, I have got turkey neck pretty quickly. I've found Gildan to offer the best long-term value. 



Gildan have a super soft model I'll probably try.

duckDecoy
  #3251088 20-Jun-2024 10:25
Have you tried Rodd and Gunn?

 
 
 
 

timmmay

  #3251091 20-Jun-2024 10:34
duckDecoy:

Have you tried Rodd and Gunn?



Yes. I have some old Rod and gun t-shirts which were thick and super soft. The ones I tried on a couple of weeks ago were thin and scratchy.

duckDecoy
  #3251097 20-Jun-2024 10:38
timmmay:
duckDecoy:

 

Have you tried Rodd and Gunn?

 



Yes. I have some old Rod and gun t-shirts which were thick and super soft. The ones I tried on a couple of weeks ago were thin and scratchy.

 

Oh no, don't tell me they have gone down in quality.  That's a real shame.

Handsomedan
  #3251100 20-Jun-2024 10:43
timmmay:
duckDecoy:

 

Have you tried Rodd and Gunn?

 



Yes. I have some old Rod and gun t-shirts which were thick and super soft. The ones I tried on a couple of weeks ago were thin and scratchy.

 

It's a bit sad when that happens - I used to wear a lot of Quiksilver and Billabong surf T's, but they used to be thick and high quality - now not so much. The prices have gone up though. 

 

 

 

Marks and Spencer online used to have lovely soft cotton T-Shirts that were a great fit, but I haven't had to order any for quite a long time, so can't vouch for their quality now. 




