At the time of writing this post, I am 11 hours short of being here for 20 years! Such a long time and yet I would believe you if you told me it was longer... I think for the first few years I just sat back and read everything and didnt post at all, and there may be a few gaps along the way as life got in the way...
Anyway 2 questions for Friday:
- 20 years of hanging around geekzone - Isnt there a Badge for that???
- How many others have been here for 20 years (or more?) and are still active today?