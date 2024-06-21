How many websites are still around after 20 years in general, let alone in a broadly similar form as when they started? Not many that aren't big-tech service websites I'd wager.

@freitasm got any screenshots from the early days? Would be funny to see how much it's changed and I've just forgotten, or how little it's changed at all, both would be amusing 😂

The LLM you could train on Geekzone posts......surely has to be more reliable than anything Google is training!