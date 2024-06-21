Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bee

Bee

731 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315191 21-Jun-2024 07:45
At the time of writing this post, I am 11 hours short of being here for 20 years!  Such a long time and yet I would believe you if you told me it was longer...  I think for the first few years I just sat back and read everything and didnt post at all, and there may be a few gaps along the way as life got in the way...

 

Anyway 2 questions for Friday:

 

     

  1. 20 years of hanging around geekzone - Isnt there a Badge for that???
  2. How many others have been here for 20 years (or more?) and are still active today?




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

CYaBro
4568 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3251400 21-Jun-2024 08:01
Not quite at 17 years for me.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251403 21-Jun-2024 08:08
Only 16 for me, but in that time, made a lot of friends, been a mod, and caused a lot of trouble ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3251453 21-Jun-2024 08:43
I have been using Geekzone daily for over 20 years. I have learned so much over that time thanks to this community. 



gehenna
8466 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251461 21-Jun-2024 08:54
How many websites are still around after 20 years in general, let alone in a broadly similar form as when they started?  Not many that aren't big-tech service websites I'd wager.

 

@freitasm got any screenshots from the early days?  Would be funny to see how much it's changed and I've just forgotten, or how little it's changed at all, both would be amusing 😂

 

The LLM you could train on Geekzone posts......surely has to be more reliable than anything Google is training! 

lurker
825 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3251463 21-Jun-2024 08:56
gehenna:

 

got any screenshots from the early days?

 

 

Yes, site is being archived

 

https://web.archive.org/web/20040621212601/http://geekzone.co.nz/

 

 

heavenlywild
5053 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3251465 21-Jun-2024 09:04
Wow, I am not far off, just 15 months to 20 years. 

 

I remember joining Geekzone at work (as you do) when I was a junior pleb with not much to do. PDAs (as in the device, not 'public displays of affection'!) were the hot topics back then. 

 

Yes, i agree, there should be a 10, 20, 30 year badges!




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3251468 21-Jun-2024 09:19
Exactly 3 months short of 14 years for me today, where has all that time gone!?

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
heavenlywild
5053 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3251474 21-Jun-2024 09:37
lurker:

 

Yes, site is being archived

 

https://web.archive.org/web/20040621212601/http://geekzone.co.nz/

 

 

Ah the good old days when we were mainly concerned about how my text messages we were sending as per one of those threads 😆

 

Life was simpler. 




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251480 21-Jun-2024 09:47
@alasta:

 

I have been using Geekzone daily for over 20 years. I have learned so much over that time thanks to this community. 

 

 

Our first registered user. Always nice having you around @alasta.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

old3eyes
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3251485 21-Jun-2024 09:53
lurker:

gehenna:


got any screenshots from the early days?



Yes, site is being archived


https://web.archive.org/web/20040621212601/http://geekzone.co.nz/


 



Great site. Spent about an hour reading over some of the forums. The cell phone ones were interesting. Technology that's come and gone.




Regards,

Old3eyes

old3eyes
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3251487 21-Jun-2024 09:54
CYaBro: Not quite at 17 years for me.

Same for me. Time flies.




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251488 21-Jun-2024 09:57
old3eyes:

 

lurker:

 

Yes, site is being archived

 

https://web.archive.org/web/20040621212601/http://geekzone.co.nz/

 



Great site. Spent about an hour reading over some of the forums. The cell phone ones were interesting. Technology that's come and gone.

 

 

You can just go to the sub-forums and browse to the earliest pages to see the topics - a lot faster than the web archive.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

gehenna
8466 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251567 21-Jun-2024 11:29
Half the fun is reading them in the aesthetic of the old site though!

Dynamic
3841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251586 21-Jun-2024 12:10
Wow... I was having a quick look a the older news articles and the forums posts.  What a blast from the past!

 

We don't feel much closer to having flying cars or teleporting everywhere or having a household robot, but the rapid spready of little IoT devices might have been hard to foresee back then.  :)




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Behodar
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251590 21-Jun-2024 12:37
CYaBro: Not quite at 17 years for me.

 

15 for me. If memory serves me correctly then I joined because I wanted to ask some questions about Telecom's forthcoming XT network :)

 

I'd read the site for a while before joining, but I can't say how long "a while" was.

