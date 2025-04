https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/520304/what-went-wrong-for-the-warehouse

Could it go the same way as Smiths City? (Unlikely but possible). Maybe it just needs a total rebrand/overhaul.

As an aside, Smiths City have recently closed some more stores - including two in the South Island (Richmond and Timaru), which is surprising as the SI is where their base is quite strong.