Castlvaniafan:

Jase2985: https://parcelprotector.co.nz/ or https://www.thecourierbox.co.nz/ or one of many like it

1st one would be too small for some parcels we get delivered. Some packing departments use ridiculously sized boxes for small items. 2nd one looks the part but the hasp and staple would be very easy to defeat regardless of lock.

If the parcels are valuable I'd use the Postshop option.