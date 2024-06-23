Castlvaniafan:

Bit frustrating, but where I'm at in Wellington parcel thieves are very very common. I was wondering if there was some way to setup my home to prevent this? Is it possible to use a lock box for parcels in front of my door or something?
I was having parcels delivered to my work, but unfortunatly three times they have accidently delivered to the place next door and they were 'lost'. Otherwise should I just ship everything and anything to the Video Store down the road that has a NZ Post Office, if there's no way to setup a secure box at home?