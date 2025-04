The vented F&P dryer is mechanically the same design for decades. It is simple cheap reliable and will last for years. However it makes your clothes quite hot, uses a bit of power and most of all requires venting.



Heatpump driers largely the opposite. No venting. Don’t bake your clothes. Low power consumption. Expensive. Complex. Nice.



The condenser dryers are in between. They use water as part of the process ironically. No venting. Middle complexity and cost. They do take longer to dry.



The benefit of the combo is one process. Your clothes go in dirty and come out dry. A long time later as they are condenser dryers. Take up half the space. They also don’t come in large capacity models.



If you don’t have kids in the house and go to work I’d get a combo. Not worried about capacity. Not worried about time. Load it in the morning. When you get home it’s washed and dried.



Got a lot to dry, on a budget and have a vent, get a vented dryer.



Can afford the best, get a heatpump dryer.