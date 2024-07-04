Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DVS-G3 noisy fan - looking for parts
#315330 4-Jul-2024 11:48
Hi,

 

Our house has a DVS-G3 which runs 24/7 and has been doing so since 2007.

 

Somewhat predictably the fan is wearing out and now makes a constant whiny-droning sound that I can hear throughout the house night and day.

 

Somewhat unpredictably DVS advise they no longer carry parts for that model, coz you know, it's sooooo old.

 

Somewhat less unpredictably, DVS seem reluctant to even look at it, and have pushed reasonably hard to sell me an upgrade at nearly $3k instead.

 

Does anyone here perhaps have an old DVS they have decommissioned which might contain bits to fix my one?

 

At the end of the day, I can just turn it off.




  #3256214 4-Jul-2024 11:55
Maybe some helpful information in this thread?




  #3256218 4-Jul-2024 12:08
Gurezaemon:

 

Maybe some helpful information in this thread?

 

 

omg I'm in that thread. Completely forgot all about that.

 

Looks like I got a few more years out of it than I expected though.

 

Pretty poor form on DVS, they installed many many G3 systems (they will know exactly how many), knowing they would all need fans fixed at some point, but have chosen not carry parts for them. Planned obsolescence? 




  #3256221 4-Jul-2024 12:12
have a look at what sort of fan it is.

 

it might be better to upgrade to a modern EC fan. those prices sound like an entire new kit, ducts etc. you could just replace the fan and controller. 



  #3256232 4-Jul-2024 13:08
MingFans playing the DVS card now too...

 

"Unfortunately these G3 model are unable to be fixed , they only can be changed with new fan and controller only. 

 

We do sale similar system only."




  #3256249 4-Jul-2024 14:27
mingfans etc should be able to sell just the fan and controller at a cheaper price than dvs selling you a whole new system.

  #3256266 4-Jul-2024 15:10
We had the model up from this the G4 recently fry from a power surge. DVS not able to replace any of the parts . Was around 2700 for the new unit

