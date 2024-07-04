Hi,

Our house has a DVS-G3 which runs 24/7 and has been doing so since 2007.

Somewhat predictably the fan is wearing out and now makes a constant whiny-droning sound that I can hear throughout the house night and day.

Somewhat unpredictably DVS advise they no longer carry parts for that model, coz you know, it's sooooo old.

Somewhat less unpredictably, DVS seem reluctant to even look at it, and have pushed reasonably hard to sell me an upgrade at nearly $3k instead.

Does anyone here perhaps have an old DVS they have decommissioned which might contain bits to fix my one?

At the end of the day, I can just turn it off.