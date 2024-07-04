Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tips to sell on Trademe
stu28

#315335 4-Jul-2024 18:15
Has anyone got any tips on selling on Trademe?

 

I have not been able to sell anything on trademe for about a month now :-(.

 

I have been selling all sort of stuff on there from tech, homeware, clothes, etc...

Linux
  #3256307 4-Jul-2024 18:18
Lower your pricing

 
 
 
 

stu28

  #3256309 4-Jul-2024 18:21
Linux: Lower your pricing

 

Most of my stuff is on for $10 - 15.

Qazzy03
  #3256316 4-Jul-2024 18:59
Personally, buying on TradeMe is more hassle than buying new from a store. 
If I am buying from TradeMe, I filter via the lowest price. 

 

If you list stuff at $10-15, I am guessing there are a dozen pages or more before getting to yours.

 

If you are getting views, there needs to be a reason for someone to bid on your items vs another trader.
Usually, price or photos are what draw me in personally. 



Mehrts
  #3256319 4-Jul-2024 19:09
  • $1 reserves can drum up interest and therefore the eventual sale price, however there's the risk that items may actually sell for $1..
  • Pay the slightly extra money for "featured" listings, which places your listing in a more visible location compared to others. Probably not worth it for cheap items.
  • Upload good quality photos.
  • Provide plenty of info regarding the item description & condition etc.
  • Provide accurate pickup location info/courier pricing. TM courier estimates are pretty close.
  • Provide courier service using the TM "book a courier" function, instead of "pickup only" unless the size of the item prohibits this.
  • Having good feedback against your profile can help with future sales.
  • Avoid the excessive success fees that TM charges by waiting for the selling promo days. This is always a Saturday, and they often don't advertise it until the day. Usually it'll be free selling for general items and discounted vehicle listings.

 

Journeyman
  #3256321 4-Jul-2024 19:13
Wait until the recession has finished. 

heavenlywild
  #3256346 4-Jul-2024 20:05
No one is buying anything right now from my own TradeMe experience.

 

It's not you, unless your pricing is totally whack, it's them 😂




shrub
  #3256355 4-Jul-2024 20:13
I've also noticed nothing is moving on trademe. Tried selling a few items with reasonable pricing and did not sell bugger all. $1 res them and a couple of items went higher than the buy now was. Got a few items on the watch-list with pricing on the higher side to what id want to pay but sellers just are not dropping price and just relisting.

 

Facebook marketplace I've had better luck but still its really painful to sell on.



Reanalyse
  #3256360 4-Jul-2024 20:22
I no longer see TradeMe as value for a lot of items that are often on sale retail for cheaper.

 

Example is the Ender 3 V3 SE  3D Printer that on Trademe ranged from $469.00 to $346.50 but was on sale from Jaycar and PB Tech at the same time for $299.00

 

Often see retail prices that beat Trademe prices.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3256361 4-Jul-2024 20:25
Horses for courses. How long is a piece of string? It’s not possible to generalise.




timmmay
  #3256362 4-Jul-2024 20:29
I gave up on Trademe. I mostly use Facebook Marketplace to sell things that have a low value.

dpf81nz
  #3256661 5-Jul-2024 15:37
To increase your buying pool you should make things as easy as possible for the buyer

 

 

 

  • at the very least do a gallery listing
  • have a buy now price
  • offer multiple payment methods (e.g Ping/Afterpay and all that).  Lots of people live payday to payday off credit cards etc and will be turned off by bank deposit/cash only listings
  • Use Trademe's book a courier service.  Its easy and all you really need to do is box up the item and print off a label and the courier will pick it up from your doorstep

invisibleman18
  #3256725 5-Jul-2024 16:42
Might be worth trying Facebook marketplace for lower value items. Easier to contact people directly and do it all quicker without having to wait for an auction to end etc. However with no feedback system there are a lot of time wasters who end up not paying or not turning up to pickup so it's a trade off for they're being no fee to sell.

wellygary
  #3256730 5-Jul-2024 16:53
Facebook marketplace and Temu will have taken lots of TMs eyeballs, 

 

 - Just as the world turns and TM stole the gold from Newspaper's buy sell rent classifieds, so will these new sites do the same to TM....

 

expect an increase in selling fees to help them offset the losses, which will increase the speed of circling the plughole

cddt
  #3256734 5-Jul-2024 16:55
$1 reserve for items I just want to get rid of. 

 

Otherwise if it has value it has to be priced well under retail. 

 

Recession means a lot of people trying to sell things to make ends meet, not many buying. 




mattwnz
  #3256757 5-Jul-2024 18:44
Am having the same issue and also trying to sell a car. Have sold a couple of cars in the past on TM and it was quick and easy but not at the moment. On the flip side, now is probably a good time to buy things cheap. 

