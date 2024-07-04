Has anyone got any tips on selling on Trademe?
I have not been able to sell anything on trademe for about a month now :-(.
I have been selling all sort of stuff on there from tech, homeware, clothes, etc...
Linux: Lower your pricing
Most of my stuff is on for $10 - 15.
Personally, buying on TradeMe is more hassle than buying new from a store.
If I am buying from TradeMe, I filter via the lowest price.
If you list stuff at $10-15, I am guessing there are a dozen pages or more before getting to yours.
If you are getting views, there needs to be a reason for someone to bid on your items vs another trader.
Usually, price or photos are what draw me in personally.
Wait until the recession has finished.
No one is buying anything right now from my own TradeMe experience.
It's not you, unless your pricing is totally whack, it's them 😂
I've also noticed nothing is moving on trademe. Tried selling a few items with reasonable pricing and did not sell bugger all. $1 res them and a couple of items went higher than the buy now was. Got a few items on the watch-list with pricing on the higher side to what id want to pay but sellers just are not dropping price and just relisting.
Facebook marketplace I've had better luck but still its really painful to sell on.
I no longer see TradeMe as value for a lot of items that are often on sale retail for cheaper.
Example is the Ender 3 V3 SE 3D Printer that on Trademe ranged from $469.00 to $346.50 but was on sale from Jaycar and PB Tech at the same time for $299.00
Often see retail prices that beat Trademe prices.
Horses for courses. How long is a piece of string? It’s not possible to generalise.
I gave up on Trademe. I mostly use Facebook Marketplace to sell things that have a low value.
To increase your buying pool you should make things as easy as possible for the buyer
Facebook marketplace and Temu will have taken lots of TMs eyeballs,
- Just as the world turns and TM stole the gold from Newspaper's buy sell rent classifieds, so will these new sites do the same to TM....
expect an increase in selling fees to help them offset the losses, which will increase the speed of circling the plughole
Am having the same issue and also trying to sell a car. Have sold a couple of cars in the past on TM and it was quick and easy but not at the moment. On the flip side, now is probably a good time to buy things cheap.