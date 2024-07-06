So I entered my details into the Electricity Authority Your Meter, found here: https://www.ea.govt.nz/your-power/your-meter/address/?

I'm curious to understand some of the codes found there. For example:

Period of availability = 17 (one channel shows 24 but this one shows 17. I'm assuming it means hours? Should it not be 24 if it is hours?)

Accumulator type = C

Energy flow direction = X (I have solar so one channel is the import)

Energy flow direction = I (This is the export)

Register content code = IN (Import meter so does this mean import?)

Register content code = EG (Export channel)

Can anybody shed any light on what they mean?

Thanks in advance.