Understand my power meter info from the Electricity Authority
#315352 6-Jul-2024 11:42
So I entered my details into the Electricity Authority Your Meter, found here: https://www.ea.govt.nz/your-power/your-meter/address/?

 

I'm curious to understand some of the codes found there. For example:

 

Period of availability = 17 (one channel shows 24 but this one shows 17. I'm assuming it means hours? Should it not be 24 if it is hours?)

 

Accumulator type = C

 

Energy flow direction = X (I have solar so one channel is the import)

 

Energy flow direction = I (This is the export)

 

Register content code = IN (Import meter so does this mean import?)

 

Register content code = EG (Export channel)

 

 

 

Can anybody shed any light on what they mean?

 

Thanks in advance.

  #3256906 6-Jul-2024 13:47
Our period of availability for “two meters” adds up to 24 hours.

 

we have a day rate and night rate

 

theres also a 3rd one shown and that’s saying 24.

 

 

 

depends on your plan & set up as to what you see..

 
 
 
 

  #3256913 6-Jul-2024 14:09
Period of availability = 17 (one channel shows 24 but this one shows 17. I'm assuming it means hours? Should it not be 24 if it is hours?)

 

think this relates to the below IN (inclusive or ripple relay, so IN17 means your meter can be controlled for upto 7hrs) 24 is an anytime register. 

 

Accumulator type = C

 

 

 

Energy flow direction = X (I have solar so one channel is the import)

 

 

 

Energy flow direction = I (This is the export)

 

 

 

Register content code = IN (Import meter so does this mean import?)

 

IN = Inclusive tariff or Ripple relay, controllable by network

 

Register content code = EG (Export channel)

 

EG denotes solar

  #3256919 6-Jul-2024 14:35
Interesting mine shows:

 

Initial connection date    1900-01-01

 

Must be code for, we don't have a record of that ? 



  #3256921 6-Jul-2024 14:44
1900 means the meter was installed before 2000 so yeah they have no clue

  #3256938 6-Jul-2024 16:49
You have ripple controlled equipment (likely a hot water cylinder) that the lines company must leave on for at least 17 hours per day - they can turn it off for up to seven hours per day. Depending on the lines company, they might have rules like no more than four hours off in an eight hour period.

 

 

 

"Inclusive" (IN) means that the meter records both ripple-controlled and uncontrolled loads, charged at the same rate. Using ripple control therefore gets you a small discount on all your power.

 

 

 

Some properties have a separate UC-24 (Uncontrolled, available 24 hours) meter for the normal loads and a CN-17 (controlled loads only) meter that only records ripple-controlled usage. This results in a bigger discount for the HWC usage, but no discount on general household usage.

  #3257063 7-Jul-2024 09:14
I'm wondering what happens when the "Certification expiry date" of the "Metering Installation" is reached...




  #3257112 7-Jul-2024 15:09
it "should" be re cert by meter owner at least they are for commercial sites

