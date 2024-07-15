Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicStarlink deemed operating illegally in Tonga, ordered to disconnect terminals with users told to apply for provisional licenses
boosacnoodle

943 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315424 15-Jul-2024 13:06
From https://www.interest.co.nz/technology/128683/starlink-deemed-operating-illegally-tonga-ordered-disconnect-terminals-users-told:

 

The Kingdom of Tonga has told Starlink to stop servicing customers in the nation, as the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite broadband provider has yet to gain a licence to operate legally in the country.

 

An email message from Starlink seen by interest.co.nz sent to its customers in Tonga explained that the provider had been directed by the island nation's Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) to disable the service.

 

In the message, Starlink said it will continue to work to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to turn on Starlink Services in Tonga as soon as possible. The SpaceX operated satellite provider also encouraged its customers to contact MEIDECC to communicate their support for Starlink to obtain the regulatory approval in Tonga.

danfaulknor
923 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3259773 15-Jul-2024 13:37
Bit rough given the free terminals and Fiji ground station Starlink set up when Tonga was offline due to that fiber cut




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
maoriboy
989 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3259774 15-Jul-2024 13:50
I wonder if that's some special individuals in the govt trying to think of ways to monetise the service to their advantage?





Technofreak
6512 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3259775 15-Jul-2024 13:51
I think the comments below the article probably sum up the situation quite well.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5



gzt

gzt
16815 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3259849 15-Jul-2024 17:08
At the end of the day Tonga has a regulatory environment and if that requires a license application then that's what Starlink needs to do like the other provider. There probably isn't a cost associated with it but licensed operators probably do have some service obligations and things like that.

Handle9
11109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3259857 15-Jul-2024 18:05
gzt: At the end of the day Tonga has a regulatory environment and if that requires a license application then that's what Starlink needs to do like the other provider. There probably isn't a cost associated with it but licensed operators probably do have some service obligations and things like that.

 

Corruption in the islands is a real problem and Tonga is reported to be worst than most.

 

There will almost certainly be a cost and it won’t be to do with service obligations.

gzt

gzt
16815 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3259864 15-Jul-2024 18:57
There is a formal license structure. You can read all about it here over http:

http://mic.gov.to/index.php/regulation#License-Types-and-Fees

tchart
2357 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3259882 15-Jul-2024 19:33
maoriboy:

I wonder if that's some special individuals in the govt trying to think of ways to monetise the service to their advantage?



Similar spat going on in South Africa where people have imported from neighbouring countries and used on roaming.

The ZA government will only grant a license if Starlink gives a 30% stake to “historically disadvantaged groups” which usually means it would be given to a government stooge or a family member.


