boosacnoodle

The Kingdom of Tonga has told Starlink to stop servicing customers in the nation, as the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite broadband provider has yet to gain a licence to operate legally in the country.

An email message from Starlink seen by interest.co.nz sent to its customers in Tonga explained that the provider had been directed by the island nation's Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) to disable the service.

In the message, Starlink said it will continue to work to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to turn on Starlink Services in Tonga as soon as possible. The SpaceX operated satellite provider also encouraged its customers to contact MEIDECC to communicate their support for Starlink to obtain the regulatory approval in Tonga.