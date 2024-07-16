Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Becextech, is it reliable for NZ?
TeaLeaf

#315442 16-Jul-2024 16:13
Ive seen them advertise all kinds of gear but I never bought from them and now I see they have a .nz store.

anyone bought from their NZ website or know if they quite legit to deal with?

(I was going to put in bargains but its non specific).

Jase2985
  #3260380 16-Jul-2024 16:18
Quick Google says don't bother.

 

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=Becextech 

 
 
 
 

rscole86
  #3260389 16-Jul-2024 17:26
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=122&topicid=194967

Your last thread on this company advised against it.

I doubt anything has changed just because they have a NZ domain.

TeaLeaf

  #3260398 16-Jul-2024 17:50
8 years back cripes, my mistake. Just Ive noticed it pop up on my search engine more of late. Its hard to know which ecommerce based "deals" are legit.



gzt

gzt
  #3260402 16-Jul-2024 17:58
I have no comment to make on this particular seller. Some of the lower prices on PriceMe and PriceSpy may well be legit. For the reduction in price they might offer a lot less service than higher price options. That is all good if you never need that.

If you do need one of those things then you might find things you have always taken for granted and just good service are not provided like you expect. That can be painful.

For example some are not NZ companies meaning NZ law in practice is difficult to apply to them if something does not go your way. PriceMe and PriceSpy generally don't want outright scammers on their system, a few of the very low price deals do tend to be companies with no real presence in NZ and at minimum the warnings above apply.

TeaLeaf

  #3260425 16-Jul-2024 19:08
gzt:  PriceMe and PriceSpy generally don't want outright scammers on their system, a few of the very low price deals do tend to be companies with no real presence in NZ and at minimum the warnings above apply.

 

Yes very true. Photography gear is not cheap and not something I want a dodgy warranty with. So not going to risk that. I thought I recognized the name.

 

another item I want is a refurbished Galaxy s23 ultra, most offer one year warranty, but Ive never bought used. although einfo looks good for iPhones plus a bricks and mortar store. which is always a plus.

riztricted
  #3260695 17-Jul-2024 11:49
I've used them a long time ago. When Xperia Z4 Tablet was a thing. Delivery was fast via DHL Express, it came with NZ adapter. But the UI was all in mandarin (Chinese). No other issues, this was years ago though. 

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
  #3260795 17-Jul-2024 16:39
I purchased a $2000 canon camera lens through them ... all good, no problems at all




Matthew



Oblivian
  #3260827 17-Jul-2024 17:48
Put it this way. I'm currently in Australia. And suddenly all the searches for tech I've been doing here they lead all the google sponsored searches and price comparison websites. Just as it did at home.

But I doubt they're based in either region. It'll be drop shipped internal market (going by comments, mainland china) and some good market team.

TeaLeaf

  #3261007 18-Jul-2024 12:49
But I doubt they're based in either region. It'll be drop shipped internal market (going by comments, mainland china) and some good market team.


Sounds like what they are doing with using the DickSmith brand?

 

Well sounds like a couple of people had good experiences from here. I guess its a risk vs reward situation.

 

Reebelo is the other google sponsored one that pops up, but mostly new and refurbished phones. Its hard to know who to trust with these offshore shipped sites.

alexstewartwnet
#3331630 14-Jan-2025 23:18
I'm surprised to see this setup is still operating. As late as (I can find) 2020 they have received notices of non-compliance to the Fair Trading Act for misrepresenting refurbished products as new. I'm assuming they can't be ‘shut down’ as they are not registered in New Zealand but are based in Hong Kong.
My experience with them is from 2018 where I excitedly purchased a new Samsung phone and ended up receiving a visibly refurbished (non-genuine LCD screen, etc) in the wrong colour.
I don't remember the exact details of how the problem was resolved but I remember they were extremely difficult to deal with and only decided to send a replacement once they were threatened with a disputed tribunal case. A quick google search shows they don't always heed to this threat.
As another member said, its about risk vs. Reward. They have some incredibly appealing pricing but you should only buy from them if you are prepared to lose your money or not receive the correct product as advertised.
Everything is parralel-importing and I doubt they have any QA processes. I would strongly recommend you avoid doing business with them.

A.

networkn
Networkn
  #3331657 15-Jan-2025 08:42
They have been around a long time, I know people who have transacted with them succesfully, however, my go to recommendation is skip it. The discounts usually aren't worth the potential for issues.

