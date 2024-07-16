Ive seen them advertise all kinds of gear but I never bought from them and now I see they have a .nz store.
anyone bought from their NZ website or know if they quite legit to deal with?
(I was going to put in bargains but its non specific).
Quick Google says don't bother.
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=Becextech
8 years back cripes, my mistake. Just Ive noticed it pop up on my search engine more of late. Its hard to know which ecommerce based "deals" are legit.
gzt: PriceMe and PriceSpy generally don't want outright scammers on their system, a few of the very low price deals do tend to be companies with no real presence in NZ and at minimum the warnings above apply.
Yes very true. Photography gear is not cheap and not something I want a dodgy warranty with. So not going to risk that. I thought I recognized the name.
another item I want is a refurbished Galaxy s23 ultra, most offer one year warranty, but Ive never bought used. although einfo looks good for iPhones plus a bricks and mortar store. which is always a plus.
I've used them a long time ago. When Xperia Z4 Tablet was a thing. Delivery was fast via DHL Express, it came with NZ adapter. But the UI was all in mandarin (Chinese). No other issues, this was years ago though.
I purchased a $2000 canon camera lens through them ... all good, no problems at all
Matthew
But I doubt they're based in either region. It'll be drop shipped internal market (going by comments, mainland china) and some good market team.
Well sounds like a couple of people had good experiences from here. I guess its a risk vs reward situation.
Reebelo is the other google sponsored one that pops up, but mostly new and refurbished phones. Its hard to know who to trust with these offshore shipped sites.
They have been around a long time, I know people who have transacted with them succesfully, however, my go to recommendation is skip it. The discounts usually aren't worth the potential for issues.