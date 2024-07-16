

I'm surprised to see this setup is still operating. As late as (I can find) 2020 they have received notices of non-compliance to the Fair Trading Act for misrepresenting refurbished products as new. I'm assuming they can't be ‘shut down’ as they are not registered in New Zealand but are based in Hong Kong.

My experience with them is from 2018 where I excitedly purchased a new Samsung phone and ended up receiving a visibly refurbished (non-genuine LCD screen, etc) in the wrong colour.

I don't remember the exact details of how the problem was resolved but I remember they were extremely difficult to deal with and only decided to send a replacement once they were threatened with a disputed tribunal case. A quick google search shows they don't always heed to this threat.

As another member said, its about risk vs. Reward. They have some incredibly appealing pricing but you should only buy from them if you are prepared to lose your money or not receive the correct product as advertised.

Everything is parralel-importing and I doubt they have any QA processes. I would strongly recommend you avoid doing business with them.



A.