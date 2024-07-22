Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhich is the best AI chat program, that costs the least?
nongeek2025

14 posts

Geek


#315503 22-Jul-2024 08:09
Send private message

I came across a new AI Chat program - ChatLLM by Abacus AI which claims to be all inclusive, respects privacy etc. 🙄

 

I like technology, and though I can definitely see the potential threat AI represents on multiple levels, I also see it as a potential source of information - the lazy man/woman guide to finding answers.

 

I’m not a computer geek, but I am a person disposed to researching, (and have done so before google was a ‘thing’). I have not been impressed with the AI (computer programs) ability to correctly answer science related questions. They often provide no reference or at most one to three. As you know, when you do a search there are typically 10s of thousands (if not much more) of sites related to it.

 

This lack of referencing bothers me, because it implies that the AI program is basing its reply on limited data. Most of us human beings seem to trend towards being mentally lazy, and don’t exercise our grey cells.

 

 

 

❓Does anyone know if ChatLLM by Abacus AI is any good?❓

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
16821 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3264725 26-Jul-2024 16:46
Send private message

Depends what you really want it to do. For academic research with accurate citation this is free for today only. Be quick:

https://www.undermind.ai/query_app/promotion/

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
cddt
1414 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264730 26-Jul-2024 17:05
Send private message

https://huggingface.co/chat/ Try some open weights models for free. 

 

 

 

https://ollama.com/ Download and run locally (can't get more private than that). 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright