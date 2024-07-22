nongeek2025

I came across a new AI Chat program - ChatLLM by Abacus AI which claims to be all inclusive, respects privacy etc. 🙄

I like technology, and though I can definitely see the potential threat AI represents on multiple levels, I also see it as a potential source of information - the lazy man/woman guide to finding answers.

I’m not a computer geek, but I am a person disposed to researching, (and have done so before google was a ‘thing’). I have not been impressed with the AI (computer programs) ability to correctly answer science related questions. They often provide no reference or at most one to three. As you know, when you do a search there are typically 10s of thousands (if not much more) of sites related to it.

This lack of referencing bothers me, because it implies that the AI program is basing its reply on limited data. Most of us human beings seem to trend towards being mentally lazy, and don’t exercise our grey cells.

❓Does anyone know if ChatLLM by Abacus AI is any good?❓