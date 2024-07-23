heavenlywild

It seems to add an out of stock band (albeit free) that stops me from checking out.
I can't remove it. Grrr.
Anyone with the same issue on EPP?
https://shop.samsung.com/nz/multistore/epp/########/checkout/multi/delivery-address/add
change #### to your epp
See how you get on from there.
Wakrak:
Never mind. ERROR: 500 - INTERNAL SERVER ERROR on the next page.
Yeah if you add a Watch Ultra it adds this default free band that is out of stock and you can't check out.
Apparently mine shipped today from the Samsung shop.
I pre-ordered the Watch Ultra and Buds3 Pro via EPP no issues when the freebies were in stock and just got an email from Samsung saying the Buds3 Pro are delayed due to the quality issues new ETA end of August. From what I can gather, they are sending out the Watch Ultra first.
I am just going to ask if they can cancel the Buds3 Pro and just send me the Watch Ultra.
So they aren't sending your watch separately?
I think they are but don't know when they are shipping my order, status still says preparing order.
Anyone having issues like me ordering the Watch Ultra... looks like they have fixed the EPP site. You can order now.
Boy their website is absolute shambles!