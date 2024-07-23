Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone having issues ordering the Samsung Watch 7 Ultra on EPP?
heavenlywild

#315530 23-Jul-2024 16:22
It seems to add an out of stock band (albeit free) that stops me from checking out. 

 

I can't remove it. Grrr.

 

Anyone with the same issue on EPP?




Wakrak
  #3263650 23-Jul-2024 17:21
https://shop.samsung.com/nz/multistore/epp/########/checkout/multi/delivery-address/add

change #### to your epp

 

See how you get on from there. 

 
 
 
 

Wakrak
  #3263651 23-Jul-2024 17:23
Wakrak:

 

https://shop.samsung.com/nz/multistore/epp/########/checkout/multi/delivery-address/add

change #### to your epp

 

See how you get on from there. 

 

 

Never mind. ERROR: 500 - INTERNAL SERVER ERROR on the next page.

heavenlywild

  #3263659 23-Jul-2024 17:35
Yeah if you add a Watch Ultra it adds this default free band that is out of stock and you can't check out.




larknz
  #3263675 23-Jul-2024 18:58
Apparently mine shipped today from the Samsung shop.

mrgsm021
  #3263706 23-Jul-2024 20:14
I pre-ordered the Watch Ultra and Buds3 Pro via EPP no issues when the freebies were in stock and just got an email from Samsung saying the Buds3 Pro are delayed due to the quality issues new ETA end of August. From what I can gather, they are sending out the Watch Ultra first.

 

I am just going to ask if they can cancel the Buds3 Pro and just send me the Watch Ultra.

heavenlywild

  #3263712 23-Jul-2024 20:26
mrgsm021:

 

I pre-ordered the Watch Ultra and Buds3 Pro via EPP no issues when the freebies were in stock and just got an email from Samsung saying the Buds3 Pro are delayed due to the quality issues new ETA end of August. From what I can gather, they are sending out the Watch Ultra first.

 

I am just going to ask if they can cancel the Buds3 Pro and just send me the Watch Ultra.

 

 

So they aren't sending your watch separately? 




mrgsm021
  #3263732 23-Jul-2024 21:01
I think they are but don't know when they are shipping my order, status still says preparing order.



heavenlywild

  #3264015 24-Jul-2024 16:03
Anyone having issues like me ordering the Watch Ultra... looks like they have fixed the EPP site. You can order now.

 

Boy their website is absolute shambles!




