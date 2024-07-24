The additional context of the Shop notification makes sense, Shop is Shop App/Shopify - It's likely Shopify/Shop App (or Shop Pay) although most of the time the SMS should say "XXXXXX is your Shop verification code".

When you make a purchase on Shopify it saves your details across all Shopify/Shop App stores, then when you enter your email on a Shopify checkout page, it will send you a verification code then pre-fill your details for the checkout.

It's rather annoying as it auto sends the verification as soon as you enter your email rather than asking if you want it sent or not. Would love to see how much they spent on SMS costs vs how many people actually use it.