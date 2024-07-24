Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicVerfication Codes via TXT from 9269?
dimsim

841 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315544 24-Jul-2024 14:14
Send private message

Does anyone know who these might be from?

 

I've just received three, none of which I've requested.

Create new topic
SaltyNZ
8067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263976 24-Jul-2024 14:26
Send private message

They are coming in through a legitimate SMS service provider, I can see that much, but if the message itself doesn't give any hints as to what it is for then that's all I can say.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
Linux
11173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264013 24-Jul-2024 16:01
Send private message

Someone could be using incorrect mobile number - Pure user error

 

You would be amazed at how many people do not know their own mobile number

richms
27910 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264021 24-Jul-2024 17:14
Send private message

Linux:

 

Someone could be using incorrect mobile number - Pure user error

 

You would be amazed at how many people do not know their own mobile number

 

 

Particularly with the variable length on 021 and people not knowing their 021 1nnn nnn from 021 nnn nnn which I get a lot of calls for someone who has my number but with the extra 1 in it.




Richard rich.ms



Shoes2468
784 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3264055 24-Jul-2024 19:20
Send private message

Looks like the the number is registered to hype dc according to this:
https://one.nz/_document/20230309220133/?id=00000186-c977-d83c-ab96-e97f729b0000

Hype dc is a shoe store?
https://www.hypedc.com/nz/

dimsim

841 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264071 24-Jul-2024 20:12
Send private message

Shoes2468: Looks like the the number is registered to hype dc according to this:
https://one.nz/_document/20230309220133/?id=00000186-c977-d83c-ab96-e97f729b0000

Hype dc is a shoe store?
https://www.hypedc.com/nz/

 

 

 

interesting. i did make an online purchase from a retailer i have used before and had an existing account, but nowhere during that transaction was i asked for verification. oddly though i did receive a notification (pretty sure they weren't at the same time) from an app called SHOP, that i installed to track possibly? a different purchase sometime back.

 

its annoying i have to think about this - imo the text should be easily identifiable so i dont have to go through this kind of guess work and potentially delay an action that might affect my security.

taneb1
504 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Mercury

  #3264141 24-Jul-2024 21:58
Send private message

The additional context of the Shop notification makes sense, Shop is Shop App/Shopify - It's likely Shopify/Shop App (or Shop Pay) although most of the time the SMS should say "XXXXXX is your Shop verification code".

 

When you make a purchase on Shopify it saves your details across all Shopify/Shop App stores, then when you enter your email on a Shopify checkout page, it will send you a verification code then pre-fill your details for the checkout.

 

 It's rather annoying as it auto sends the verification as soon as you enter your email rather than asking if you want it sent or not. Would love to see how much they spent on SMS costs vs how many people actually use it. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

richms
27910 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264144 24-Jul-2024 22:03
Send private message

Shoppay is shopify saving your payment and address details and offering to share it with anyone that sells on their platform.

 

Basically on checkout as soon as you put your email address they whack off the SMS to your phone assuming that it is active and that you have it with you to easily verify youself and have your last used details shared with this other retailer that you are looking at.

 

I despise shopify and try really hard not to use them as its the worst buying experience ever and worst order tracking system.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright