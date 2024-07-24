Does anyone know who these might be from?
I've just received three, none of which I've requested.
They are coming in through a legitimate SMS service provider, I can see that much, but if the message itself doesn't give any hints as to what it is for then that's all I can say.
Someone could be using incorrect mobile number - Pure user error
You would be amazed at how many people do not know their own mobile number
Particularly with the variable length on 021 and people not knowing their 021 1nnn nnn from 021 nnn nnn which I get a lot of calls for someone who has my number but with the extra 1 in it.
Shoes2468: Looks like the the number is registered to hype dc according to this:
https://one.nz/_document/20230309220133/?id=00000186-c977-d83c-ab96-e97f729b0000
Hype dc is a shoe store?
https://www.hypedc.com/nz/
interesting. i did make an online purchase from a retailer i have used before and had an existing account, but nowhere during that transaction was i asked for verification. oddly though i did receive a notification (pretty sure they weren't at the same time) from an app called SHOP, that i installed to track possibly? a different purchase sometime back.
its annoying i have to think about this - imo the text should be easily identifiable so i dont have to go through this kind of guess work and potentially delay an action that might affect my security.
The additional context of the Shop notification makes sense, Shop is Shop App/Shopify - It's likely Shopify/Shop App (or Shop Pay) although most of the time the SMS should say "XXXXXX is your Shop verification code".
When you make a purchase on Shopify it saves your details across all Shopify/Shop App stores, then when you enter your email on a Shopify checkout page, it will send you a verification code then pre-fill your details for the checkout.
It's rather annoying as it auto sends the verification as soon as you enter your email rather than asking if you want it sent or not. Would love to see how much they spent on SMS costs vs how many people actually use it.
Shoppay is shopify saving your payment and address details and offering to share it with anyone that sells on their platform.
Basically on checkout as soon as you put your email address they whack off the SMS to your phone assuming that it is active and that you have it with you to easily verify youself and have your last used details shared with this other retailer that you are looking at.
I despise shopify and try really hard not to use them as its the worst buying experience ever and worst order tracking system.