Depends on what you're using, but assuming your using something like a Tait or Motorola radio.

If you're paying for a service with the likes of Kordia, Vital, etc. They'll let you know when they're planning on shutting down their old MPT1327 networks, and get you switched over to digital

If you're paying RSM for a frequency license, you can keep using your gear for as along as you keep paying for the license to use that frequency.

If you're not paying anything at all, you're probably using a PRS channel, this is open for anyone to use, but is limited to only analog, and a fairly low power output