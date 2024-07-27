Hi.

I thought this might be a bit of positive fun where people talk about a scene or moment in a movie that was like 'wow' or sticks out, or you vividly recall?

There was a scence at the start of a Bruce Willis Movie, Red where the car is spinning, and the car door opens and smooth as anything, he gets out of the car, using it's momentum, with guns out and starts shooting.

Neo Dodging Bullets in the Matrix, and the moment after he took the pill.

The moment after Red climbs up onto the table in the halfway house in Shawshank.