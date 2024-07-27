Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What moment(s) in a movie really stuck with you days or years later?
networkn

Networkn
#315576 27-Jul-2024 11:45
Hi. 

 

I thought this might be a bit of positive fun where people talk about a scene or moment in a movie that was like 'wow' or sticks out, or you vividly recall? 

 

 

 

There was a scence at the start of a Bruce Willis Movie, Red where the car is spinning, and the car door opens and smooth as anything, he gets out of the car, using it's momentum, with guns out and starts shooting. 

 

 

Neo Dodging Bullets in the Matrix, and the moment after he took the pill. 

 

The moment after Red climbs up onto the table in the halfway house in Shawshank.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
CYaBro
  #3265104 27-Jul-2024 11:50
The shootout in Heat.




vexxxboy
  #3265106 27-Jul-2024 11:57
The end scene of Man on Fire .i tear up every time.  My all-time favourite film. 




rb99
  #3265108 27-Jul-2024 12:01
The baby in Trainspotting.




Dingbatt
  #3265111 27-Jul-2024 12:11
Thor’s arrival in Wakanda in Avengers:Infinity War




SJB

SJB
  #3265112 27-Jul-2024 12:17
networkn:

 

Hi. 

 

There was a scence at the start of a Bruce Willis Movie, Red where the car is spinning, and the car door opens and smooth as anything, he gets out of the car, using it's momentum, with guns out and starts shooting.

 

 

Angelina Jolie does pretty much the same thing with James McAvoy in Wanted.

SJB

SJB
  #3265113 27-Jul-2024 12:21
Here's an obscure moment.

 

At the end of Looking For Mr. Goodbar starring Diane Keaton she is raped and murdered by a man she picked up in a bar. You don't see much detail but the soundtrack with the muted sounds she makes as she is murdered stay with you.

Brunzy
  #3265115 27-Jul-2024 12:23
When the shark appears out of the water ,at the back of the boat in Jaws.



cshwone
  #3265123 27-Jul-2024 13:30
Omar Sharif riding out of the shimmering desert in Lawrence of Arabia. It's a masterpiece of cinematography.  

neb

neb
  #3265131 27-Jul-2024 14:06
The helicopters and Ride of the Valkyries.

RogerMellie
  #3265143 27-Jul-2024 14:44
opening scene in Leon: The Professional where Jean Reno wipes out an entire security team in an apartment, then appears out of the darkness, and holds a knife to the targets throat

k1w1k1d
  #3265169 27-Jul-2024 16:15
The original alien when the little nasty bursts out of the guy's chest. Very gruesome!

GeekGuy
  #3265180 27-Jul-2024 16:59
Beach landing on Saving Private Ryan.

Geektastic
  #3265663 29-Jul-2024 04:24
Yippy Ki Yay mother……. In the original Die Hard movie.





Handle9
  #3266168 30-Jul-2024 05:44
The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper, and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!

DMWellington
  #3266187 30-Jul-2024 08:48
The Breakfast Club when the goth girl gets a makeover - why, just why! She was so much better as she was.

