Get a plug in power meter and commit to paying the extra for running the heater. Then she can keep the room warm and healthy. Your health is worth the extra $30 or $40.

I don't recommend oil column in shared living situation (best used for for babies and retirees bedrooms). Fan heaters are waaay better when the flat is sensitive to power usage.

While they're technically the same efficiency (100%), oil column has such bad hysteresis and are so slow and quiet, that people are easily tempted to leave them running when not in the room/not home etc.

Practically, fan heaters end up being a lot cheaper to run simply because people are much more inclined to turn them off. They warm the room up quickly when needed and they're too noisy to forget about. Oil column will stealthily use power at the same speed as a fan heater but for triple or quadruple the hours.