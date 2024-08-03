If you like rock/alternative rock, check out BST's first full album, "Horizons" :D

Phantom Pain • Black Smoke Trigger (spotify.com)

We (family) love these guys and see them whenever we can. They recently toured with Filter, and then around Europe with Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden, opening for his side project, The Mandrake Project.

Some of you may have seen their video "The Way Down" which was filmed at Sky City and their guitarist Charlie, jumped off the tower. (Awesome moment for me - I was on the landing platform watching - he had to do it twice)

They are very chilled guys, and happy to chat with fans.

Check them out!

