So, I booked 23rd July to change from Genesis to Contact. I have a smart meter and solar, so I spent a month checking that everything would be okay with Contact beforehand. They do the "We are getting things started" on the 23rd. I get a normal power bill from Genesis on the 28th, then a final power bill on the 31st. It looks good, I think, but no.
I have now had 3 more "final" power bills, I am still not with Contact or able to get any data in the app. Genesis app says we are moving you, and the Contact app does as well. I spoke with both by phone, and neither could tell me anything other than it can take 10 working days. Welcome to working day 11 :(
A friend in the industry looked at the bills and said Genesis stuffed up and did it wrong. The 3 "final" bills are for more than normal usage, but not by much. I just can't decide if I should spend hours on hold to bitch about it or not.