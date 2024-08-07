Quinny: So, I booked 23rd July to change from Genesis to Contact. I have a smart meter and solar, so I spent a month checking that everything would be okay with Contact beforehand. They do the "We are getting things started" on the 23rd. I get a normal power bill from Genesis on the 28th, then a final power bill on the 31st. It looks good, I think, but no.

With Genesis too and in the process of finding another provider for power. This hasn't filled me with confidence!

A couple of years ago we moved to a new property which had a old (and very dodgy) switchboard and thought it would be a good idea to get a smart meter too. Our electrician said it would be better if the smart meter went in first before the new switchboard got installed. - $230 later we have a new smart meter. Our electrician had to break the smart meter seal in the process of the wiring in the new switchboard. He advised me that it would be best to get the meter resealed after the switchboard was completed.

Switchoard complete, all good. Rang Genesis and told them about the reseal. They said good and it would be $150 - I sighed and said okay. Few days later Genesis sent a quote via email and it was $230 - I said WTH!!! Contacted Genesis and they said a meter reseal was classed as a new meter install. Argued like hell for a couple of weeks but got nowhere.

They sent a contractor over to do the job, took the guy five minutes to reseal the meter. On the way out he said have a good day then said, with a smile, that's the easiest job I've had for a while... Needless to say if I had done what I want to, I would now be behind bars.