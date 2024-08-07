Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is changing power companies really this bad/hard?
Quinny

890 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#315690 7-Aug-2024 09:00
So, I booked 23rd July to change from Genesis to Contact. I have a smart meter and solar, so I spent a month checking that everything would be okay with Contact beforehand. They do the "We are getting things started" on the 23rd. I get a normal power bill from Genesis on the 28th, then a final power bill on the 31st. It looks good, I think, but no.

 

I have now had 3 more "final" power bills, I am still not with Contact or able to get any data in the app. Genesis app says we are moving you, and the Contact app does as well. I spoke with both by phone, and neither could tell me anything other than it can take 10 working days. Welcome to working day 11 :(

 

A friend in the industry looked at the bills and said Genesis stuffed up and did it wrong. The 3 "final" bills are for more than normal usage, but not by much. I just can't decide if I should spend hours on hold to bitch about it or not.

 

 

 

 

 

 

wellygary
8351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3268976 7-Aug-2024 09:14
Stuff your details in here and see what power company you are still with... at least it should tell who to chase if you choose to...

 

https://www.ea.govt.nz/your-power/your-meter/address/

 

 



Quinny

890 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3268979 7-Aug-2024 09:33
wellygary:

 

Stuff your details in here and see what power company you are still with... at least it should tell who to chase if you choose to...

 

https://www.ea.govt.nz/your-power/your-meter/address/

 

 

Yeah, I tried that last week, as my friend suggested it too, but I could not remember the link. Thanks for sharing it, as it's really useful. It said changing last week. Now, today, it says Contact and not changing. So to you, that means it is done despite both apps not saying that? Yay if so.

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3268992 7-Aug-2024 11:00
Quinny:

 

So, I booked 23rd July to change from Genesis to Contact. I have a smart meter and solar, so I spent a month checking that everything would be okay with Contact beforehand. They do the "We are getting things started" on the 23rd. I get a normal power bill from Genesis on the 28th, then a final power bill on the 31st. It looks good, I think, but no.

 

 

With Genesis too and in the process of finding another provider for power. This hasn't filled me with confidence!

 

A couple of years ago we moved to a new property which had a old (and very dodgy) switchboard and thought it would be a good idea to get a smart meter too. Our electrician said it would be better if the smart meter went in first before the new switchboard got installed. - $230 later we have a new smart meter. Our electrician had to break the smart meter seal in the process of the wiring in the new switchboard. He advised me that it would be best to get the meter resealed after the switchboard was completed.

 

Switchoard complete, all good. Rang Genesis and told them about the reseal. They said good and it would be $150 - I sighed and said okay. Few days later Genesis sent a quote via email and it was $230 - I said WTH!!! Contacted Genesis and they said a meter reseal was classed as a new meter install. Argued like hell for a couple of weeks but got nowhere.

 

They sent a contractor over to do the job, took the guy five minutes to reseal the meter. On the way out he said have a good day then said, with a smile, that's the easiest job I've had for a while... Needless to say if I had done what I want to, I would now be behind bars.



Quinny

890 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3269014 7-Aug-2024 11:43
jrdobbs:

 

Quinny:

 

So, I booked 23rd July to change from Genesis to Contact. I have a smart meter and solar, so I spent a month checking that everything would be okay with Contact beforehand. They do the "We are getting things started" on the 23rd. I get a normal power bill from Genesis on the 28th, then a final power bill on the 31st. It looks good, I think, but no.

 

 

With Genesis too and in the process of finding another provider for power. This hasn't filled me with confidence!

 

A couple of years ago we moved to a new property which had a old (and very dodgy) switchboard and thought it would be a good idea to get a smart meter too. Our electrician said it would be better if the smart meter went in first before the new switchboard got installed. - $230 later we have a new smart meter. Our electrician had to break the smart meter seal in the process of the wiring in the new switchboard. He advised me that it would be best to get the meter resealed after the switchboard was completed.

 

Switchoard complete, all good. Rang Genesis and told them about the reseal. They said good and it would be $150 - I sighed and said okay. Few days later Genesis sent a quote via email and it was $230 - I said WTH!!! Contacted Genesis and they said a meter reseal was classed as a new meter install. Argued like hell for a couple of weeks but got nowhere.

 

They sent a contractor over to do the job, took the guy five minutes to reseal the meter. On the way out he said have a good day then said, with a smile, that's the easiest job I've had for a while... Needless to say if I had done what I want to, I would now be behind bars.

 

 

I have Solar and a Tesla Powerwall. While I liked the Power Shouts Genesis have I thought the resign option of 50 hours for a year really was lowball. Last year I called, called again and finally got a better resign option. This year I went Nah. Done with it. My new plan, Good Nights at the old rate (it's just gone up), is the same rate offered by Genesis but with 3 free hours every day. It was a no-brainer. I gave up before and called the New Customer line at Contact, and they have confirmed I am moved as of 4/8 and good to use the plan. It just feels like someone (by the sounds of it, Genesis) stuffed up the changeover.  

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3269019 7-Aug-2024 11:54
Those power shouts are funny. So far this year I've got about 12-15 free hours of power to get me through a Canterbury winter - could use those free hours in a day.

 

I'm thinking Frank Energy for my move, just straight forward pricing. I believe that these guys are owned by Genesis. hmm...

boosacnoodle
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3269098 7-Aug-2024 15:38
If the EA My Meter page says your provider is the new provider, you are moved. Some (legacy) providers systems take quite some time to update before they will show in the app. Meridian is another one.

panther2
375 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3269232 7-Aug-2024 18:40
Found the switch from Nova to Frank seemless

 
 
 
 


KrazyKid
1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3269527 8-Aug-2024 15:53
My switch to contact saw me waiting about a week after the change over date for my usage to apper in the app.
Not sure on your final bill situation.

 

I assume you would want to make sure your final meter reading matches your inital meter reading at contact.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18680 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3269546 8-Aug-2024 16:59
I just changed from Contact to Grey Power (Pulse). The last contact from Contact was the usual (estimated) monthly invoice. After that, nothing. Not a peep. No final read, no final bill, nothing. Pulse switched me over, sent out a meter reader, sent an invoice that put me in credit, all smooth. I checked the meter site and it said I had been with Pulse from the moment they confirmed the change. I paid the last estimated invoice I got from Contact and as far as I am concerned, that is the end of the matter. I have heard nothing further from them.

 

 

 

 






 


 

