Master build guarantee - worth it?
David321

#315704 8-Aug-2024 09:13
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife and I have bought a house that is two years old and it has a masterbuild guarantee on it, I believe there is 8 years remaining on it.

 

I have been told by our lawyer we can get this transferred from the old owners to us by contacting Masterbuild within 90 days of settlement and paying the $400 transfer fee.

 

I am wondering if that is worth it? I have heard a fair bit about those masterbuild guarantees not being worth the paper they are written on, but then I have heard a few people say they have been useful for leaks found after a year or so.

 

I spoke to a builder I know who said they are important during the build process as if the builder liquidates Masterbuild will carry on the build, or something like that. He did not elaborate much and I have not had a chance o quizz him further on it. 




_David_

boosacnoodle
  #3269418 8-Aug-2024 10:07
Up to you how much value you place on it. There's plenty to read online.



Andib
  #3269425 8-Aug-2024 10:33
Having just recently been in a similar situation (near new build which has most of the guarantee left on it) we ended up doing the transfer for peace of mind.
In the overall scheme of things $400 is nothing compared to the overall cost of the house (and all the expenses relating to buying it) and it provides another avenue  in the event something happens in the future. 

 

 

 

I have no experience with claiming against the guarantee (and I hope to never have to) but I would hate to be in a situation where I am left to cover thousands in repairs due to not opting to pay $400. 




Senecio
  #3269431 8-Aug-2024 10:48
We've just bought a house that is 3yrs old so it has 7yrs remaining on the master builder guarantee. We've decided to pay the $400 fee to transfer it. I'm hoping I never need to use it but its a small price to pay in the scheme of things to have that to fall back on if we encounter a problem down the road. 



CYaBro
  #3269447 8-Aug-2024 11:29
I would say don't bother.

 

My parents built a house that came with the MB guarantee.

 

At about the 11 year mark they decided to do some renovations, to enclose a deck area and make it into another room.
When the builder (different from the original builder) started work they found signs of leaks and on further investigation issues with the build itself.
Major build issues, like the builder was surprised that the top floor hadn't collapsed into the garage below!

 

Even though the build issues were obviously there from the start and the leaking had been going on for years, MB said sod off.

 

 




heavenlywild
  #3269465 8-Aug-2024 13:06
Yes, for resale value if you sell within 10 years.

 

And at least you have something to back you up on. It may not be a strong backing in reality but better than having zero.

