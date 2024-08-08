Hi all,

My wife and I have bought a house that is two years old and it has a masterbuild guarantee on it, I believe there is 8 years remaining on it.

I have been told by our lawyer we can get this transferred from the old owners to us by contacting Masterbuild within 90 days of settlement and paying the $400 transfer fee.

I am wondering if that is worth it? I have heard a fair bit about those masterbuild guarantees not being worth the paper they are written on, but then I have heard a few people say they have been useful for leaks found after a year or so.

I spoke to a builder I know who said they are important during the build process as if the builder liquidates Masterbuild will carry on the build, or something like that. He did not elaborate much and I have not had a chance o quizz him further on it.