Our cat is 20. Hes conceded defeat to the evils of the neighborhood stray squad. Hes stressed as hell.

It started a couple of months ago with a stray coming around our house howling to be let in. This was fine as it was only every now and then and we just ignored it or shooed it away. Then he came back and literally howled outside our windows 24 hours a day for 3 days straight. I put out a post of the local facebook group asking if anyone knew who this little devil cat was. One lady told us it was from a litter of 4 and she was "looking after it" and dont report it to the SPCA etc. Turns out her idea of looking after it was giving it food then leaving it outside to spread its manliness with any female cat he can find - I expect kitten season here will consist of a whole bunch of tabbys with white patches....

He has since discovered our cats catflap. And has been caught using it on occasion. Then he decided he was going to mark his territory inside our house which involved spraying all over the bloody place. Then he decided our cat doesnt need food so he steals that too. We have had to setup kitty litter in the bathroom for ours cause he wont go out while the cats around anymore.

Today I get up to get the paper.. And guess who was sitting at our front door howling at me. As Im about to start a tribal dance involving running and yelling out of the shadows emerges another cat. Very similar looking. Probably from the same litter. It sits and glares at me. Then while Im trying to deal with both of them a third comes out from some other shadows. So yet again I run at that one. No real reaction other than to glare. Eventually I move all three on sort of (the main one went under the damned deck and is howling again).. And bugger me, yet another cat is sitting at our friggin front door!

My cat has tried having a go at them in the past but comes out second best. Now hes gone back to bed cause he already lost the war.

I have contacted Lonely Meow to try and get the first taken away. He is not someones pet, he is most definitely a street cat. He is friendly but just not welcome here. The others? I have no idea where they came from or where they went but heres hoping they wont be back!

Sadly I know where the original comes from, a neighbour moved out and dumped 4 kittens and the mother cause why should they have to deal with them all. I know one of them died and the other two were homed, leaving this one. I know all he wants is a home but its just really not here.