We are moving house in a few weeks and I've booked some professional movers to help out. They need 3 parking spaces at both pickup and drop off locations for their truck, which is fair enough. Pickup isn't an issue, but how can I guarantee that there are 3 consecutive car parks free at the drop off location? It's not a super busy street, but there's usually a few cars parked sporadically down there.

Any ideas are most welcome!