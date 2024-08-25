I was walking the dog earlier today, and I noticed this box attached to a power pole. Now I'm curious.
Any guesses what/why?
No obvious wires, and a pretty generic looking waterproof (I assume) box.
What are these boxes on this pole? Council didn't know what they were. : r/newzealand (reddit.com)
Searched Duratech box on pole NZ and found the above.
Best answer on there
I’d say they’re traffic cameras. I’ve used them before to get rich data on walking and cycling. Software can automatically differentiate between all vehicle types, peds and cyclists (and scooter). You get to see patterns of stuff like where people are crossing the street, how many riding on footpath vs road etc. They go in nondescript black boxes so they don’t get nicked (and to fit more batteries in)…
...
Yep, that’s what they are. Source: I organised for them to be put up. It’s for a survey of pedestrian and cyclist usage in the area.
Some amusing theories there; but "Reddit", so what else was expected??
Thanks for the link.
Google for [name of your local council] bluetooth traffic
If its not labelled as to who the owner of it is, take it down and deliver to cop shop with a note "found this attached to a pole" :)
