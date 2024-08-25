What are these boxes on this pole? Council didn't know what they were. : r/newzealand (reddit.com)

Searched Duratech box on pole NZ and found the above.

Best answer on there



I’d say they’re traffic cameras. I’ve used them before to get rich data on walking and cycling. Software can automatically differentiate between all vehicle types, peds and cyclists (and scooter). You get to see patterns of stuff like where people are crossing the street, how many riding on footpath vs road etc. They go in nondescript black boxes so they don’t get nicked (and to fit more batteries in)…

...

Yep, that’s what they are. Source: I organised for them to be put up. It’s for a survey of pedestrian and cyclist usage in the area.