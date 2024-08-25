Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jamesrt

#315866 25-Aug-2024 12:52
I was walking the dog earlier today, and I noticed this box attached to a power pole.  Now I'm curious.

 

Any guesses what/why?

 

   

 

No obvious wires, and a pretty generic looking waterproof (I assume) box.

 

 

 

Wakrak
  #3275164 25-Aug-2024 12:58
What are these boxes on this pole? Council didn't know what they were. : r/newzealand (reddit.com)

 

Searched Duratech box on pole NZ and found the above. 

 

Best answer on there 

I’d say they’re traffic cameras. I’ve used them before to get rich data on walking and cycling. Software can automatically differentiate between all vehicle types, peds and cyclists (and scooter). You get to see patterns of stuff like where people are crossing the street, how many riding on footpath vs road etc. They go in nondescript black boxes so they don’t get nicked (and to fit more batteries in)…
...
Yep, that’s what they are. Source: I organised for them to be put up. It’s for a survey of pedestrian and cyclist usage in the area.

 
 
 
 

jamesrt

  #3275165 25-Aug-2024 13:01
Some amusing theories there; but "Reddit", so what else was expected??

 

Thanks for the link.

MadEngineer
  #3275179 25-Aug-2024 13:30
Google for [name of your local council] bluetooth traffic




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



SepticSceptic
  #3275223 25-Aug-2024 22:39
I'm not supposed to tell anyone about these..

Obviously used for mind control...

I read about on the Internet. True story. Just saying...

SepticSceptic
  #3275224 25-Aug-2024 22:41
But won't control me...
I have the special Bill Gates covid vaccine..

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3275232 26-Aug-2024 07:30
If its not labelled as to who the owner of it is, take it down and deliver to cop shop with a note "found this attached to a pole" :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

concordnz
  #3275246 26-Aug-2024 09:19
xpd:

If its not labelled as to who the owner of it is, take it down and deliver to cop shop with a note "found this attached to a pole" :)


 



Shouldn't you just leave it by their front door (with the note underneath ....I hear they love to blow stuff up...)

