New Zealand UberEats driver requirements - P Endorsement
huangcq

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315887 28-Aug-2024 10:01
Send private message

Anyone here an UberEats driver? Did you have to apply for P Endorsement? This seems to be a requirement but I don't understand why, considering you don't pick up passengers as an UberEats driver.

Bung
6376 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3276053 28-Aug-2024 10:49
Send private message

Maybe they still want a background check and if you get a P endorsement that's included.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
boosacnoodle
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3276081 28-Aug-2024 11:53
Send private message

No, I did not.

djtOtago
1135 posts

Uber Geek


  #3276142 28-Aug-2024 12:59
Send private message

As far as I know you need P Endorsement to be an Uber driver, but not for UberEats driver. However some cities may have different requirments.

 

 

 

 



Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276151 28-Aug-2024 13:14
Send private message

Surely not that would mean pizza delivery drivers would need P endorsement

floydbloke
3497 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3276156 28-Aug-2024 13:35
Send private message

Linux: Surely not that would mean pizza delivery drivers would need P endorsement

 

Now we know what the P stands for 😝🍕




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276289 28-Aug-2024 16:25
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

Linux: Surely not that would mean pizza delivery drivers would need P endorsement

 

Now we know what the P stands for 😝🍕

 

 

I thought that was for people delivering drugs?

SomeoneSomewhere
1767 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3276348 28-Aug-2024 17:25
Send private message

Can any of us truly say we're not addicted to P(izza)?

