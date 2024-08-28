Anyone here an UberEats driver? Did you have to apply for P Endorsement? This seems to be a requirement but I don't understand why, considering you don't pick up passengers as an UberEats driver.
Maybe they still want a background check and if you get a P endorsement that's included.
No, I did not.
As far as I know you need P Endorsement to be an Uber driver, but not for UberEats driver. However some cities may have different requirments.
Linux: Surely not that would mean pizza delivery drivers would need P endorsement
Now we know what the P stands for 😝🍕
