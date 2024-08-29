NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hi all,

As you may know, this week is PB Tech's monthly review prize draw, where you can win one of many $100 PB Tech gift cards. I wanted to participate, so I decided to write a review for my latest purchase. After submitting my review, I noticed a message saying, 'Thanks for posting your review with us. We really appreciate your time. We'll give it a quick glance over and confirm its validity for everyone to see.' This caught my attention because I remembered that I had previously made a one-star review on a lightbulb purchase several weeks ago, where the product was faulty. I decided to check the 'My Reviews' section to see if that review had gone through. To my surprise, it hadn't; instead, it showed as 'declined,' as per the screenshot.

I don't see why my review was declined, as I remained professional and truthful in my comments. I wanted to make others aware of the faulty issue with the lightbulb.

Could someone explain why my one-star review was declined? Also, does this mean that any reviews that get declined won't be eligible for the review prize draw? Or do reviews need to be five stars to enter the giveaway?

Any help would be much appreciated. I know PB Tech has a Geekzone account, so I hope they see this and can provide clarification.

Thanks.