NglButiLoveTechnolog

111 posts

Master Geek


#315902 29-Aug-2024 00:10
Hi all,


As you may know, this week is PB Tech's monthly review prize draw, where you can win one of many $100 PB Tech gift cards. I wanted to participate, so I decided to write a review for my latest purchase. After submitting my review, I noticed a message saying, 'Thanks for posting your review with us. We really appreciate your time. We'll give it a quick glance over and confirm its validity for everyone to see.' This caught my attention because I remembered that I had previously made a one-star review on a lightbulb purchase several weeks ago, where the product was faulty. I decided to check the 'My Reviews' section to see if that review had gone through. To my surprise, it hadn't; instead, it showed as 'declined,' as per the screenshot. 


I don't see why my review was declined, as I remained professional and truthful in my comments. I wanted to make others aware of the faulty issue with the lightbulb.


Could someone explain why my one-star review was declined? Also, does this mean that any reviews that get declined won't be eligible for the review prize draw? Or do reviews need to be five stars to enter the giveaway?


Any help would be much appreciated. I know PB Tech has a Geekzone account, so I hope they see this and can provide clarification.


Thanks.



 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276510 29-Aug-2024 01:14
Is there a GZ badge for creating the longest thread title in history?

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

lNomNoml
1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3276512 29-Aug-2024 02:02
They most likely denied your review because they didn't like you saying something bad about a Chinese brand.

Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276513 29-Aug-2024 02:10
Far out you could of made the title of your post shorter!



marpada
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3276515 29-Aug-2024 02:21
In other news, the Pope is Catholic. It sucks but it would be naive to think they would publish a review that lead people not to buy a product.

KiwiSurfer
1398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276519 29-Aug-2024 07:18
Title doesn't seem long? Assume it was edited later on.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276520 29-Aug-2024 07:24
KiwiSurfer:

 

Title doesn't seem long? Assume it was edited later on.

 

 

Was extremely long - a lengthy paragraph. Mods edited it.




Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276524 29-Aug-2024 07:43
KiwiSurfer:

Title doesn't seem long? Assume it was edited later on.



@KiwiSurfer Was crazy long basically the guts of the complete post



Batman
Mad Scientist
29698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276526 29-Aug-2024 07:58
Because it's one star

Bung
6376 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3276540 29-Aug-2024 08:34
Does a 1 star review based on 1 faulty item have any value? If PB Tech had replaced it and it still didn't work that would be worth noting.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276543 29-Aug-2024 08:46
Bung:

 

Does a 1 star review based on 1 faulty item have any value? If PB Tech had replaced it and it still didn't work that would be worth noting.

 

 

It seems the OP is more concerned about being in the draw for a $100 voucher than about the ethics of PB's review policies.




Paul1977
4988 posts

Uber Geek


  #3276544 29-Aug-2024 08:49
Bung:

 

Does a 1 star review based on 1 faulty item have any value? If PB Tech had replaced it and it still didn't work that would be worth noting.

 

 

If they deny negative reviews and only publish positive ones, what does it tell you that this product has zero published reviews?

 

I have no inside knowledge of their review policy, but we know this product has had at least 1 negative review and the assumption would have to be 0 positives. It's misleading at best when it says the product has no reviews.

floydbloke
3497 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3276580 29-Aug-2024 09:48
Paul1977:

 

Bung:

 

Does a 1 star review based on 1 faulty item have any value? If PB Tech had replaced it and it still didn't work that would be worth noting.

 

 

If they deny negative reviews and only publish positive ones, what does it tell you that this product has zero published reviews?

 

I have no inside knowledge of their review policy, but we know this product has had at least 1 negative review and the assumption would have to be 0 positives. It's misleading at best when it says the product has no reviews.

 

 

I don't disagree with your point and I'm on the fence on this one.

 

It's not clear if the OP has actually given PBTech the opportunity to rectify it (it appears not but can't be sure).  Could be a faulty item rather than a bad product, could be dicky WiFi where the OP tried to use it.  If the  issue is due to either of those than a 1 star review is not warranted.




Paul1977
4988 posts

Uber Geek


  #3276593 29-Aug-2024 10:34
floydbloke:

 

I don't disagree with your point and I'm on the fence on this one.

 

It's not clear if the OP has actually given PBTech the opportunity to rectify it (it appears not but can't be sure).  Could be a faulty item rather than a bad product, could be dicky WiFi where the OP tried to use it.  If the  issue is due to either of those than a 1 star review is not warranted.

 

 

Sure, but I think you have to either allow reviews or not. Screening means you can never really trust them. There will always be some unjustified negative reviews, but if the product is good you'd expect the positives ones to outweigh them. I've got no problem with the supplier commenting on reviews, e.g. to say that the purchaser hasn't given them a chance to investigate the issue.

Handsomedan
7186 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276645 29-Aug-2024 10:54
I think the vast majority of sites review reviews, so that they can pick and choose which ones to publish. 

 

Dick Smith are the same. 




Paul1977
4988 posts

Uber Geek


  #3276652 29-Aug-2024 10:57
Handsomedan:

 

I think the vast majority of sites review reviews, so that they can pick and choose which ones to publish. 

 

Dick Smith are the same. 

 

 

I'm sure they do, which IMO makes it difficult as a consumer to put a lot of faith in them.

