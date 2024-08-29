Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicNZ Post redirection issues - RealMe not working
#315913 29-Aug-2024 20:38
Hi All,

 

I am trying to set up a mail redirection from my father to me.

 

I have been here https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/receiving/manage-my-mail-parcels/redirect-my-mail

 

I click on start my redirection.

 

I then click on Sign in with RealMe (as I have a real me login)

 

It then opens a new page and it says it has sent an email for verification.

 

I do not receive this email on my primary or secondary email address. I have my own domain hosted with 365 and I see nothing coming in from anyone at that time.

 

My secondary email address is Gmail and nothing is coming in there.

 

I can log into RealMe and it does not authenticate with an email it Authenticates with SMS and that works fine so we know credentials are correct, I have also set up the authenticator app but still uses SMS to authenticate.

 

My home address it already approved / verified by NZ Post in the RealMe website.

 

Can anyone shed any light into what is going on, if not I will just have to find a post shop tomorrow and pay the 30% extra.

 

It would be nice to sort it out today.

 

Thanks

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

  #3276879 29-Aug-2024 22:20
It’s all @Wheelbarrow01 ‘s fault - he’s glitched the matrix.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

