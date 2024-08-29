Hi All,

I am trying to set up a mail redirection from my father to me.

I have been here https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/receiving/manage-my-mail-parcels/redirect-my-mail

I click on start my redirection.

I then click on Sign in with RealMe (as I have a real me login)

It then opens a new page and it says it has sent an email for verification.

I do not receive this email on my primary or secondary email address. I have my own domain hosted with 365 and I see nothing coming in from anyone at that time.

My secondary email address is Gmail and nothing is coming in there.

I can log into RealMe and it does not authenticate with an email it Authenticates with SMS and that works fine so we know credentials are correct, I have also set up the authenticator app but still uses SMS to authenticate.

My home address it already approved / verified by NZ Post in the RealMe website.

Can anyone shed any light into what is going on, if not I will just have to find a post shop tomorrow and pay the 30% extra.

It would be nice to sort it out today.

Thanks

John