kiwifidget

I bought a couple of mobile drawers a few weeks ago.

Items were pre-assembled bar the wheels and handles.

Delivered by Fliways.

Delivery time to be Friday morning 8-12pm.

The truck eventually arrived just before 2pm.

The guys were apologetic and unloaded the boxes. Encased in cardboard.

They still had half a truck of stuff to be delivered so they did not hang around.

I signed to acknowledge that the goods had been delivered, and the delivery guys took a photo as well.

The outer cardboard packaging looked ok.

After unboxing the drawers we noticed they both had sustained some minor damage.

There were supposed to be these corrugated cardboard corner protectors, but they had come apart at some stage.

I notified the retailer who notified the supplier.

This is where things went bad.

Supplier was adamant that I had signed off the delivery as "clean".

Presumably meaning that everything was tickety-boo.

After some pressure from the retailer, the supplier has agreed to a one-off replacement of the drawers.

They are going to arrive this morning, between 8-12, but we shall see.

But I am annoyed.

There was no way the delivery guys were going to wait around until I unboxed and inspected the items.

I received some flat-pack furniture a couple of months ago that took several hours to unpack. No courier would wait for that to happen.

I feel it is unrealistic to expect a signature from the purchaser to mean that goods packaged for inter-island delivery are undamaged prior to unboxing.

What would be my rights today if the replacement items are similarly damaged?

I'm going to try asking the delivery guys to stay while we unbox, but not sure they will unless I confiscate their signing off device, and that might not go down well.