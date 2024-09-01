Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Happy Father's Day!
cddt

1474 posts

Uber Geek


#315943 1-Sep-2024 06:54
Didn't see something already, so here's to all the fathers out there. Hopefully your children acknowledge you today for all your hard work during the year! 




cddt

1474 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277668 1-Sep-2024 07:24
Oh and don't forget: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gjlo3-V4_hA 




zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277669 1-Sep-2024 07:49
You too. Do we get a badge lol




 

Andy Ghozali
Geekzone Member

Logo		 E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
www.andy.mobifacebook icon linkedin icon instagram icon 

k1w1k1d
1481 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277677 1-Sep-2024 08:52
Daughter is busy cooking breakfast for me.



Eva888
2362 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3277816 1-Sep-2024 14:43
cddt:

 

Oh and don't forget: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gjlo3-V4_hA 

 

 

Haha, by the time it ended even I was getting confused. 

 

Hope all the dads are being spoilt rotten. 

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3277817 1-Sep-2024 14:48
Saw my in laws yesterday for coffee and cake.

 

Whilst I had nothing for my Father in law... we made good with some coffee and some chatter.

 

 

 

Happy Father's day to all the dads in the world.




Johnk
832 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277935 1-Sep-2024 20:17
Hope all the Fathers out there had a good day! 

I try every year to start Fathers week in my house, but alas it never catches on unfortunately haha 

 

 

 

 

networkn
Networkn
32230 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277939 1-Sep-2024 20:31
Fathers and Father Figures, plenty of Dad's aren't biological fathers :) 

 

To the unsung heroes stepping up and taking care of business, I salute you. 

 

 

