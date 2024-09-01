Didn't see something already, so here's to all the fathers out there. Hopefully your children acknowledge you today for all your hard work during the year!
Oh and don't forget: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gjlo3-V4_hA
cddt:
Haha, by the time it ended even I was getting confused.
Hope all the dads are being spoilt rotten.
Saw my in laws yesterday for coffee and cake.
Whilst I had nothing for my Father in law... we made good with some coffee and some chatter.
Happy Father's day to all the dads in the world.
Hope all the Fathers out there had a good day!
I try every year to start Fathers week in my house, but alas it never catches on unfortunately haha
Fathers and Father Figures, plenty of Dad's aren't biological fathers :)
To the unsung heroes stepping up and taking care of business, I salute you.