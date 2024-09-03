Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spoondog

#315966 3-Sep-2024 10:52
Just a precautionary tale for any NZ'ers who might be looking to buy electronic products and might happen to be searching before ordering.

 

Flashcards NZ - I ordered two external HDDs, they sent one (Jun 14 2024). Emailed immediately, the address that they ask you to use in the order confirmation (with a photo of the boxed product, packing slip and receipt showing the order), no response... then again a week later, then 2-3 weeks later. Also tried via their website form, and their generic chat bot, and other emails that I hunted down from web archives.

 

They give no phone number anywhere, nor an address. Looking at their history, they seem to have jumped around to different places in the country.

 

So at this point they are just stealing money. Uncontactable and highly dodgy.

 

Disputes tribunal would cost more than the product, and it's impossible to find their contact details to lodge the claim anyway. So the only thing I can really do is give fair warning to others.

 

 

 

It's a shame because it seems like they used to be a respectable company once upon a time, but have obviously gone downhill. There's a glimmer of hope that they will see this and put it right so I can retract my reviews!

turtleattacks
  #3278513 3-Sep-2024 10:57
Sorry to hear - below would send warning signs for me and is a warning to everyone: 

 

Flashcards is a web based retailer and dropshipper that originally began in May 2004 to supply a full range of accessory supplies and electronic products to web based customers.

 
 
 
 

heavenlywild
  #3278523 3-Sep-2024 11:22
Seek a charge back from the bank.




neb

  #3278551 3-Sep-2024 12:52
I'm sure I bought stuff from them a long time ago, maybe mid to late 2000s, and they weren't dodgy dropshippers.  I wonder what happened?



xpd

  #3278559 3-Sep-2024 13:31
Contact Snipesoft who do all their hosting etc, and just ask if they can reach out to the account holder to contact you. Worth a shot. Wouldnt surprise me if flashcards is actually run by one of their staff.

 

 

 

 




Spoondog

  #3278572 3-Sep-2024 14:33
Just an update - within an hour of posting this (and a negative google review), they saw the review and got in touch and made a refund. The reason they gave was that for all these months they are not receiving emails from some gmail accounts, and that the chat bot is related to google and thus not working either. They've apparently fixed it a week ago.

 

Since they eventually rectified it I'll withdraw my bad reviews, however I'd still caution against ordering from anyone who only has email as a contact method, and no phone, address, facebook messaging or anything else - I hope they sort that out.

