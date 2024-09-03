Just a precautionary tale for any NZ'ers who might be looking to buy electronic products and might happen to be searching before ordering.



Flashcards NZ - I ordered two external HDDs, they sent one (Jun 14 2024). Emailed immediately, the address that they ask you to use in the order confirmation (with a photo of the boxed product, packing slip and receipt showing the order), no response... then again a week later, then 2-3 weeks later. Also tried via their website form, and their generic chat bot, and other emails that I hunted down from web archives.



They give no phone number anywhere, nor an address. Looking at their history, they seem to have jumped around to different places in the country.

So at this point they are just stealing money. Uncontactable and highly dodgy.

Disputes tribunal would cost more than the product, and it's impossible to find their contact details to lodge the claim anyway. So the only thing I can really do is give fair warning to others.



It's a shame because it seems like they used to be a respectable company once upon a time, but have obviously gone downhill. There's a glimmer of hope that they will see this and put it right so I can retract my reviews!