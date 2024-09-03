Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicCGA for reconditioned/2nd hand Xbox

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315972 3-Sep-2024 19:58
Send private message

Do you have any rights under CGA then purchasing a "second hand"/"reconditioned" device/appliance from a "reputable" retail store ?

 

Short version, reconditioned/2nd hand Xbox One purchased from EBGames, was not unpacked for a few months, found drive is faulty on power up. EB don't want anything to do with it because its outside their 3 month warranty.

 

Personally I feel anything sold by a retail store should automatically be covered by a 12 month warranty unless their primary stock is 2nd hand./returns........ but that's me :)

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

nova
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3278644 3-Sep-2024 20:16
Send private message

The CGA applies to second hand goods bought from a retail outlet. They should be of "acceptable quality" and last for "a reasonable amount of time". I think a 2nd hand xbox should last for at least 12 months, and you should have a good case to get it fixed.

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3278720 4-Sep-2024 09:57
Send private message

Yeah read up on it a bit more, told the owner to try CGA with EB and... positive result! EB are going to fix it for free :)

 

She said she called them and said "under CGA...." and they just said we'll fix it. 

 

Cheers

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

wellygary
8240 posts

Uber Geek


  #3278723 4-Sep-2024 10:02
Send private message

How do you "recondition" an Xbox ?.....



trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3278748 4-Sep-2024 11:00
Send private message

Put it in a new box.

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3278758 4-Sep-2024 11:12
Send private message

trig42:

 

Put it in a new box.

 

 

Wipe it with some spray and wipe, factory reset it, and put into fresh box of some description.

 

"Done"

 

:)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

RunningMan
8898 posts

Uber Geek


  #3278931 4-Sep-2024 16:13
Send private message

trig42:

 

Put it in a new box.

 

 

Ex box?

Handle9
11216 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279047 4-Sep-2024 18:46
Send private message

xpd:

 

Yeah read up on it a bit more, told the owner to try CGA with EB and... positive result! EB are going to fix it for free :)

 

She said she called them and said "under CGA...." and they just said we'll fix it. 

 

Cheers

 

 

What a bunch of dickheads.

 

They willfully ignore their obligations until they find a consumer they can't dupe.



SpartanVXL
1264 posts

Uber Geek


  #3279181 5-Sep-2025 09:05
Send private message

Because the wording is not cut and dry you get things like 3 month or 12 month warranty, most people just leave it at that.

Why would they know or bother checking the gov website for what a ‘expected’ lifetime is.

The law really should change. If cases in disputes for e.g TV’s come up because they are expected to last 5years or whatever then every warranty should be 5 years minimum. No ambiguity for people to exploit.

Create new topic





