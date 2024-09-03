Do you have any rights under CGA then purchasing a "second hand"/"reconditioned" device/appliance from a "reputable" retail store ?

Short version, reconditioned/2nd hand Xbox One purchased from EBGames, was not unpacked for a few months, found drive is faulty on power up. EB don't want anything to do with it because its outside their 3 month warranty.

Personally I feel anything sold by a retail store should automatically be covered by a 12 month warranty unless their primary stock is 2nd hand./returns........ but that's me :)