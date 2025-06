Grabbed a drink for Maccers this morning, checked the Monopoly ticket and it had "Instant Win - $100 retail gaming voucher" - I thought "wow" I can go buy a new game.

Nope. When scanned its a $100 voucher towards a gaming PC from "Allied Gaming".

1) Never heard of them

2) Thats two different things in my mind.... a gaming voucher vs a $$ off a PC.....