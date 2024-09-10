Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicNo Amazon again ?
rb99

#316035 10-Sep-2024 10:30
Can't reach Amazon UK US AU. Anyone else. Am on 2Degrees if it matters. Maybe some kind of DNS thing...




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

CYaBro
  #3280629 10-Sep-2024 10:36
No issues here on 2D.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



rscole86
  #3280630 10-Sep-2024 10:42
No issues on Spark or Kogan.

rb99

  #3280631 10-Sep-2024 10:44
As the immortal Neville Longbottom said in Harry Potter - Why is it always me ?




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99



networkn
Networkn
  #3280632 10-Sep-2024 10:45
Works fine here on Voyager. 

 

 

Qazzy03
  #3280633 10-Sep-2024 10:45
All good on mighty moblie.

rb99

  #3280645 10-Sep-2024 12:08
Whatever it was its working now. Thanks all.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

floydbloke
  #3280649 10-Sep-2024 12:28
rb99:

 

Whatever it was its working now. Thanks all.

 

 

Was probably a sparrow swinging on the phone-lines.




Auto-correct is why I have crust issues.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3280651 10-Sep-2024 12:32
rb99:

 

As the immortal Neville Longbottom said in Harry Potter - Why is it always me ?

 

Pretty sure you're using a DNS Unblocking service...




rb99

  #3280654 10-Sep-2024 12:46
michaelmurfy:

 

rb99:

 

As the immortal Neville Longbottom said in Harry Potter - Why is it always me ?

 

Pretty sure you're using a DNS Unblocking service...

 

 

Well yes, but I wasn't sure whether I should advertise it. True, I might have mentioned it here before, but couldn't remember.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

networkn
Networkn
  #3280655 10-Sep-2024 12:49
rb99:

 

Well yes, but I wasn't sure whether I should advertise it. True, I might have mentioned it here before, but couldn't remember.

 

 

Ah, well yeah, that will be the problem. I have had issues with Amazon a few times and use one. 

KiwiSurfer
  #3281551 12-Sep-2024 19:41
I had trouble reaching Amazon on my Quic connection a while back. Other Quic users also saw the same issues. Using Quic DNS etc. Resolved itself in about 10mins or so so was probably an Amazon routing issue.

