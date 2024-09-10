Can't reach Amazon UK US AU. Anyone else. Am on 2Degrees if it matters. Maybe some kind of DNS thing...
Can't reach Amazon UK US AU. Anyone else. Am on 2Degrees if it matters. Maybe some kind of DNS thing...
rb99
rb99
Works fine here on Voyager.
Whatever it was its working now. Thanks all.
rb99
rb99:
Whatever it was its working now. Thanks all.
Was probably a sparrow swinging on the phone-lines.
rb99:
Pretty sure you're using a DNS Unblocking service...
michaelmurfy:
rb99:
Pretty sure you're using a DNS Unblocking service...
Well yes, but I wasn't sure whether I should advertise it. True, I might have mentioned it here before, but couldn't remember.
rb99
rb99:
Well yes, but I wasn't sure whether I should advertise it. True, I might have mentioned it here before, but couldn't remember.
Ah, well yeah, that will be the problem. I have had issues with Amazon a few times and use one.
I had trouble reaching Amazon on my Quic connection a while back. Other Quic users also saw the same issues. Using Quic DNS etc. Resolved itself in about 10mins or so so was probably an Amazon routing issue.