So there is a deal with shopify where you just pay $5usd a month and that gets you a basic minimal functions exposure to the world of ecommerce.

Am i right in thinking that this actually is quite a good deal for any small range product you have to sell?

The cost of hosting on a server a created say woocommerce shop maintaining it etc etc is a whole load more that $5usd

negatives ? or yea why not ?

just thinking out loud at present