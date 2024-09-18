Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicLooking for a LMR Repeater Site
nzjbnz

25 posts

Geek


#316117 18-Sep-2024 06:24
Send private message

Greetings all,

 

 

 

I am a licensed radio operator who recently acquired a TAIT VHF repeater from a company along with the license (which is now in my name and all paid for under RSM).

 

 

 

I am based in Auckland and I am currently looking for a suitable location to house the repeater. Ideally, I am hoping to find a place that would provide coverage for the North Shore but some coverage of Central Auckland would also be good.

 

 

 

I thought I would reach out to this community to see if any of you might have suggestions or contacts who would be open to hosting the repeater for me. Of course, I am willing to pay for the space and any other expenses involved.

 

 

 

Many thanks

 

 

Create new topic
Oblivian
7285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3283411 18-Sep-2024 09:41
Send private message



Nzarec/art are probably a good starting point. They're often not far from the commercial ones for an indicator.. (which you can the find the name and see if there is a commercial venture also there)

https://www.nzart.org.nz/info/repeater-maps



coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283521 18-Sep-2024 13:29
Send private message

How Northshore do you need it. Could it be served from the Waitakere Ranges?

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3283607 18-Sep-2024 16:16
Send private message

@MuzaNZ might know



nzjbnz

25 posts

Geek


  #3286908 27-Sep-2024 07:34
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

How Northshore do you need it. Could it be served from the Waitakere Ranges?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, I think that would be the best place for it.

 

 

 

There's a public CB UHF repeater up there that gets very good coverage of the shore and beyond.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright