Greetings all,

I am a licensed radio operator who recently acquired a TAIT VHF repeater from a company along with the license (which is now in my name and all paid for under RSM).

I am based in Auckland and I am currently looking for a suitable location to house the repeater. Ideally, I am hoping to find a place that would provide coverage for the North Shore but some coverage of Central Auckland would also be good.

I thought I would reach out to this community to see if any of you might have suggestions or contacts who would be open to hosting the repeater for me. Of course, I am willing to pay for the space and any other expenses involved.

Many thanks