#316119 18-Sep-2024 08:49
I was thinking of posting this in the What The thread but maybe it deserves its own thread: The simultaneous detonation of thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah in Lebanon. This has resulted in nine deaths, hundreds of serious injuries and up to 3,000 wounded. Reuters story here.

 

At this stage all the news stories are concentrating on whodunit and the geopolitical effects. I do not want to raise a political discussion at all but I’m fascinated by how this was done - no news stories seem to be looking at this yet.

 

Possibiy the perpetrator somehow got doctored pagers with explosives inside into users' hands that were then remotely detonated. The logistics of doing this into enemy hands/territory are difficult to imagine.

 

Alternatively, the perpetrator could have found a way to send a signal or software that caused the pagers’ batteries to explode. This begs the question of how the perp got access to the pager network and was able to send to all pagers at the same time - maybe a disguised software update? Maybe they had access via an insider.

 

A reason that the explanation is important is that raises the possibility of bad actors doing this to any of the billions of mobile devices world-wide.




  #3283398 18-Sep-2024 08:56
Strong hints it was a supply chain attack against a bespoke network.

 

  • It was a special encrypted pager network run by and for Hezbollah
  • The devices were all from a new batch just arrived in country

So they've messed with these custom devices in such a way as to have a BMS that has the ability to short out the battery (something they are otherwise designed to never ever ever ever be able to do) and the unit main controller to trigger this situation upon receipt of a crafted message, and then also broken into the pager network itself to be able to blast (pun intended) out thousands of trigger messages near simultaneously.




  #3283399 18-Sep-2024 09:01
It's ironic that the users recently switched from mobile phones to pagers because they were concerned about the security of the phones, partly due to the proximity of their enemy.




  #3283406 18-Sep-2024 09:17
No way are these exploding batteries. It's explosives. Lithium batteries swell, get hot, start smoking then catch fire but they don't just go bang.

 

So the Israelis must have prepared a batch of modified but functional pagers with explosives and triggers, and substituted them into the supply chain.

 

This will go down in history as one of the most if not the most incredible clandestine sabotage act of all time.

 

The question now is: does this leave Hezbollah in a leaderless state and unable to fight coherently, or does it just leave them angry and motivated?



  #3283407 18-Sep-2024 09:17
I suspect it was more likely  some form of explosive was inserted into the device,

 

Either a dummy chip casing or other component that was then triggered.  thermal runaways are more likely to make you drop the pager and throw it away quicky, 

 

The fact there are multiple deaths hundreds in hospital with critical injuries and thousands of other injuries,

 

This video of the explosion, doesn't seem to show any residual lithium fire, or smoking which you would expect if there was a thermal runaway, just a bang and explosion...

 

  #3283408 18-Sep-2024 09:22
Might be checking my Aliexpress shipments more carefully.... :-)




  #3283443 18-Sep-2024 10:39
ascroft:

 

Might be checking my Aliexpress shipments more carefully.... :-)

 

 

I think many people worldwide will now be looking at their devices in a different light.




  #3283446 18-Sep-2024 10:44
If it was explosive in the device, it makes the form-factor of the device interesting. Presumably the pagers were functional prior to the explosion - so the explosive would not be replacing other components. You’d think that existing on-market devices wouldn’t have space for an explosive pack - so maybe it was specifically designed and made for the users.




  #3283447 18-Sep-2024 10:45
It's like something from a 1980's spy movie. 




  #3283452 18-Sep-2024 10:51
My personal guess based on details given so far.     I suspect the explosive might have been hidden inside the battery?

Having it inside the battery would make the rest of the internals look normal if somebody opened the casing the inspect it.   And part from shorter battery life,   having the 'battery' actually consisting of a smaller real battery and the rest being explosive hidden inside the battery casing would allow the device to work as normal except as having a shorter battery life.      If the explosive was something that was detonated by a certain heat level.    Then the detonation could have been by having the detonation command short or otherwise heat the battery to the point it triggered the explosive? (Which would line up with reports of the devices heating up prior to exploding).

  #3283455 18-Sep-2024 10:56
alavaliant:

 

My personal guess based on details given so far.     I suspect the explosive might have been hidden inside the battery?

Having it inside the battery would make the rest of the internals look normal if somebody opened the casing the inspect it.   And part from shorter battery life,   having the 'battery' actually consisting of a smaller real battery and the rest being explosive hidden inside the battery casing would allow the device to work as normal except as having a shorter battery life.      If the explosive was something that was detonated by a certain heat level.    Then the detonation could have been by having the detonation command short or otherwise heat the battery to the point it triggered the explosive? (Which would line up with reports of the devices heating up prior to exploding).

 

 

I'd imagine that would likely be pretty difficult to achieve. There is explosive built in if it's a li-ion battery. Simply add a small component that 'mistreats' the battery and you have yourself a little bomb anyways. 

 

 

  #3283462 18-Sep-2024 11:04
Handsomedan:

 

It's like something from a 1980's spy movie. 

 

 

Indeed. Not sure if I should say this but, putting aside the sad humanity and the politics, however it was done it does sound fiendishly clever.




  #3283475 18-Sep-2024 11:46
Explosives next to the battery...

 

 

 

Israel placed explosive material in a batch of Taiwanese-made pagers which were imported into Lebanon and destined for Hezbollah, the New York Times reported, citing American and other officials briefed on the operation.

 

How it happened: The explosives were planted next to the battery in each pager, and a switch embedded to detonate them remotely, according to the New York Times. The devices detonated simultaneously after receiving a message on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 9 people and injuring more than 2,800 — including at least 170 of whom were in critical condition, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

 

https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/lebanon-pagers-attack-hezbollah/index.html?t=1726616691145

 

 

  #3283476 18-Sep-2024 11:49
No one thought to crack one open and check what is inside before putting it into service. That is piss poor opsec for terrorist organization.

  #3283479 18-Sep-2024 11:53
Not to mention even if you didn't open them up.   I would have thought running an airport style explosives scanner over them would have triggered some sort of result?

  #3283480 18-Sep-2024 11:55
cruxis:

 

No one thought to crack one open and check what is inside before putting it into service. That is piss poor opsec for terrorist organization.

 

 

Also raises the question of how the Israelis got their hands on the pagers and Hezbollah were none the wiser. Insider somewhere gave them access.




