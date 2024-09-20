RunningMan:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/528519/should-we-tip-hospo-staff-in-new-zealand
An Auckland hospitality entrepreneur hopes to flip the New Zealand culture of 'no tipping' at bars and restaurants.
Luke Dallow told Morning Report a struggling economy means many hospitality spots are employing fewer waiters, so diners are getting slack service.
With the cost of goods and rents increasing, something needs to change, he said.
"And what is controllable is wages. My concept would be to reduce the menu price on the menu, then that would get more consumers into the restaurants or bars.
"Now to top this up you would tip, encourage tipping."
Please, please, please do not let this American practice become acceptable in NZ.
"I want my staff to go out there and hustle, hustle, hustle and charge out a $13 glass of Heineken and get bonuses on top of that with tipping."
Because customers really feel welcome when they're being hustled. Yeah right.