RunningMan:

Just got back from America. Tipping is really getting out of hand. This is not something we want in NZ.



You are expected to tip 12.5 - 15% even for really poor service.



Payment terminals often have really automatic settings (18%, 22%, 25%).



It is really common to get asked to tip for things where without service (i.e. a take away coffee). Often the payment terminal doesn't have the option for no tip, so one needs to click custom and enter zero.

The magnitude of problems with tipping in the USA, bit is so ingrained, despite the best efforts of several groups, it is not possible to unwind, and is growing (Many tipped staff have special low pay rates and are taxed on the assumption that they get a decent chunk of tips. Not tipping means these people get screwed over in the USA).

I didn't feel I got any better service in the USA than I do in NZ, (beyond the usual fake overfriendly stuff that comes with the USA hospo industry).







Suspect the staff of the employer in question won't be too happy if their pay gets cut back to minimum wage, with the chance to make more depending on customer mood. Wonder how much they expect they could cut off their menu prices with this pay cut?