Radio Electronics Group-Branch 89 of NZART is having our next Hamcram next Nov 16-17th.

Location at the Glenview Club, Peacockes rd, Glenview, hamilton.

Full weekend, hands on theory for the exam at the end of the weekend on the Sunday afternoon.

You will come out with after successfully passing the exam is your Amateur Radio License which you can then apply for a call sign.

Contact me if you might be interested.

Chris Hattan ZL1CJH