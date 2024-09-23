Ive just bought a Ecoflow River2 max power station to run a portable fridge camping.

The ecoflow solar panels looked too expensive so I ordered big blue 100w panel from Amazon.au for under $100NZ. Thought it was a bargain as same panel was advertised for over $500 on Dick Smith

BigBlue 100W Solar Panels Kit Foldable with PD 60W Type C, Dual USB Ports(Fast Charging) and 18V DC Output, Solar Phone Charger for Portable Power Station, iPhone, iPad, Laptop, Camera, GPS etc. : Amazon.com.au

Now I have both panel and River 2 and the sun made an appearance this morning thought i would connect them up. The panel came with lots of outputs including an anderson connector ( black and red plug). The River 2 seems to have its own proprietary solar input that nearly looks like an anderson ( orange plug) ( edit: looks like an XT60L) but it slightly different so despite all the different plugs I can only connect using a usb C to usb C at the moment which is a bit flakey and not enough power.

Any suggestions on what cable or adaptor I need to connect the 2 bits of kit. Google hasnt been my friend so far.