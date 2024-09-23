Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Solar panel to portable power station query
#316180 23-Sep-2024 10:45
Ive just bought a Ecoflow River2 max power station to run a portable fridge camping. 

 

The ecoflow solar panels looked too expensive so I ordered big blue 100w panel from Amazon.au for under $100NZ. Thought it was a bargain as same panel was advertised for over $500 on Dick Smith

 

BigBlue 100W Solar Panels Kit Foldable with PD 60W Type C, Dual USB Ports(Fast Charging) and 18V DC Output, Solar Phone Charger for Portable Power Station, iPhone, iPad, Laptop, Camera, GPS etc. : Amazon.com.au

 

Now I have both panel and River 2 and the sun made an appearance this morning thought i would connect them up. The panel came with lots of outputs including an anderson connector ( black and red plug). The River 2 seems to have its own proprietary solar input that nearly looks like an anderson ( orange plug) ( edit: looks like an XT60L) but it slightly different so despite all the different plugs I can only connect using a usb C to usb C at the moment which is a bit flakey and not enough power. 

 

Any suggestions on what cable or adaptor I need to connect the 2 bits of kit. Google hasnt been my friend so far. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3285392 23-Sep-2024 11:14
The orange plug on the picture of the ecoflow I looked at seems to be an XT60 type plug, which is a very common one for RC lipo batteries etc.

 

I would just get a cigarette socket from Jaycar or somewhere to save from modifying the cable you have, and just one of the DC or anderson cables you have with the panel into that. You might find a pre-made anderson to cigarette socket cable for sale on aliexpress. I got one with the 50A andersons from there to cigarette lighter for about 1/4 what Jaycar wanted for one.




Richard rich.ms



  #3285394 23-Sep-2024 11:23
Looks like its called an XT60 connection...

 

page 13 

 

DIY INSTRUCTIONS FOR NON-MC4 CONNECTOR SOLAR PANELS

 

https://websiteoss.ecoflow.com/cms/upload/2022/10/13/-782958979_1665625714434.pdf

 

 

