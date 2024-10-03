Anyone here with a deaf cat? I need some pointers on how to keep mine alive and not accidently scare the poor girl to death!

Last night it took me ages to get down the driveway as she couldn't hear me in the car behind her :)

Every time someone comes into visual range from the side or behind her it makes her jump in surprise, as she is hitting 18 soon I don't want to give the poor girl a heart attack!

She's not always been deaf, she lost it over the past few years, nothing vet can do.

Any tips ?