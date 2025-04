They were always my favourite as a teenager. When I went traveling in 2009 after I finished Uni I finally got to see them live in what ended up being their final Wembley show a few weeks before the split.



Planning a UK trip next year so I tried for Wembley. Sat in the queue for 6 hours then the only tickets that came up were £500.

Got a presale code for Sydney so got in the waiting room half an hour before it went on sale then got called into a meeting I couldn't get out of at 4 when it opened. Left it open on my phone hoping not to miss my spot and got out of the meeting at 4.30 to find it on the ticket selection page and managed to get one of the cheaper ones. Done and dusted in 5 minutes from getting back to my phone. Don't know exactly what time I got in. Having my brother to stay with in Sydney makes it viable to go there for something like this. Hopefully the flight prices don't get jacked up to something ludicrous.



It may all implode once they actually have to spend time together but they must have had to sign all sorts of contracts committing to it.