The quality of NZ news sites and coverage has been going down the drain for years. I've "switched off" to most of it to be honest. Haven't watched the evening news for I don't know how long. Probably before my kids were born and they're teenagers.

They complain about "Google" taking all their news but honestly if they cant present in a decent way you cant blame "Google" for making the news people actually want to read and hear more accessible to their needs. Quotes used because its really not _just_ Google and they're shifting the blame to a perceived villain rather than looking inwardly as to why viewership is in decline.